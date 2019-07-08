Rainbow flag set on fire again at NYC's only black-owned gay bar

For the second time in just over a month, a rainbow Pride flag was set on fire at New York City's only black-owned gay bar.

Harlem's Alibi Lounge took to Twitter to share the news of the incident, which happened Monday night and is being investigated as a possible hate crime

There is no words to express what we're feeling! Evil has struck again! pic.twitter.com/I2lXncHrHc July 8, 2019

"There is no words to express what we're feeling! Evil has struck again!" the lounge tweeted early Monday morning.

This latest flag-burning happened at the entrance of the bar between 12:20 a.m. and 12:45 a.m, NBC reported. As Metro previously reported, the first incident occurred around 12:15 a.m. on May 31, the even of Pride Month.

NYPD has not made arrests in either case, though a suspect was captured on video surveillance in the May 31 incident. It's not yet clear if police believe the same person is to blame for both crimes.

WANTED!! Hate Crime Task Force is looking for information on the person in the video who lit PRIDE Flags on FIRE. Call 800-577-TIPS @NYPDDetectives @NYPDONeill @NYPDChiefPatrol @NYPDCommAffairs @NYPDTips @lounge_alibi pic.twitter.com/38HIYFLqa6 — NYPD Hate Crimes (@NYPDHateCrimes) June 5, 2019

Alexi Minko, the lounge's owner, spoke with CBS about this latest incident, describing the situation as "surreal" and saying, "After the success of Pride this year, someone decides that we’re going to burn the symbol of Pride,” Alexi Minko said.

He added, "I simply cannot grasp that it happened again."

Gov. Andrew Cuomo called the incident a "repugnant" act of hate, and offered the help of the New York State police and the NYPD Hate Crimes unit.

This act of hate is repugnant to our values of equality and inclusion. I am again directing the @NYSPolice Hate Crimes Unit to assist NYPD with its investigation and hold those responsible accountable to the fullest extent of the law.https://t.co/3OfWVslUnK — Andrew Cuomo (@NYGovCuomo) July 8, 2019

Police will reportedly use surveillance footage to help track down suspects.

Anyone with information about either crime should call NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477). For the Spanish language, call 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). You can also directly message them with information on Twitter at @NYPDTips. All calls are confidential.