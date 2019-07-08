New York

Rainbow flag set on fire again at NYC's only black-owned gay bar

It's the second time in just over a month that the Alibi Lounge was targeted.
By Becca Glasser-Baker
Published : July 08, 2019

For the second time in just over a month, a rainbow Pride flag was set on fire at New York City's only black-owned gay bar.

Harlem's Alibi Lounge took to Twitter to share the news of the incident, which happened Monday night and is being investigated as a possible hate crime 

 

"There is no words to express what we're feeling! Evil has struck again!" the lounge tweeted early Monday morning.

This latest flag-burning happened at the entrance of the bar between 12:20 a.m. and 12:45 a.m, NBC reported. As Metro previously reported, the first incident occurred around 12:15 a.m. on May 31, the even of Pride Month.

NYPD has not made arrests in either case, though a suspect was captured on video surveillance in the May 31 incident. It's not yet clear if police believe the same person is to blame for both crimes. 

Alexi Minko, the lounge's owner, spoke with CBS about this latest incident, describing the situation as "surreal" and saying, "After the success of Pride this year, someone decides that we’re going to burn the symbol of Pride,” Alexi Minko said.

He added, "I simply cannot grasp that it happened again."

Gov. Andrew Cuomo called the incident a "repugnant" act of hate, and offered the help of the New York State police and the NYPD Hate Crimes unit. 

Police will reportedly use surveillance footage to help track down suspects.

Anyone with information about either crime should call NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477). For the Spanish language, call 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). You can also directly message them with information on Twitter at @NYPDTips. All calls are confidential. 

Loading...

