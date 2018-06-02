Rapper Chief Keef reportedly shot at in front of Times Square hotel

It is unclear if Chief Keef was the target of the gunmen who fired shots outside of W Hotel.

Shots rang out in the early morning hours on Saturday in New York’s Times Square. Rapper Chief Keef, whose real name is Keith Farrelle Cozart, was the reportedly the target of those bullets that missed the Chicago native, striking the sign of the W Hotel instead. The W Hotel is located near Broadway and W. 47th St.

The incident occurred around 6 a.m. when Chief Keef was standing outside after returning from a night out of partying. Police are currently looking for two suspects in the case, two African American males both wearing black hoodies.

According to TMZ, officers discovered a shell casing at the scene and will continue to investigate whether Chief Keef was the target.

Recently, Keef has been embroiled in a feud with 22-year-old rapper Tekashi69, whose real name is Daniel Hernandez. Keef and Tekashi69 have been fighting back and forth on social media. Tekashi69 recently took to Instagram, saying “no one cares about what Chief Keef and Lil Reese did three or four years ago.”

On Thursday, Tekashi69 released a video online where he looks into the camera and says - “F--- Chief Keef.”

A spokesperson for Keef has since addressed the early morning incident in a statement.

“Chief Keef, who was in New York for an event, along with his team and the other members of Glory Boyz Entertainment (GBE) that were traveling with him are safe. Despite today’s recent events Keef’s main focus is continuing to release quality music and finishing up his upcoming projects which include Mansion Musick, which is set to be released in July through RBC Records and Glory Boyz Entertainment Records. Along with a few surprise projects for his fans that will be released throughout the year.”

Chief Keef recently released his mixtape, The Glo Files Pt. 2, earlier in May.

Tekashi69 is currently said to be in Los Angeles.