Retired NYPD sergeant dies by suicide, bringing total to 10 this year

A retired NYPD sergeant fatally shot himself in Staten Island over the weekend, bringing the number of police suicide deaths up to 10 in a tragic trend of New York City officers taking their own lives.

Between four and five NYC officers take their own lives annually, according to reports. But that number has now doubled, with the majority of the NYPD suicides occuring this summer.

Brooklyn Borough President Eric Adams addressed this latest death in a statement on Twitter, saying, “Last night, we learned of another officer who had taken their own life - the tenth this year. Our hearts go out to the sergeant’s loved ones, and the entire NYPD family, as they cope with yet another loss to suicide.”

NBC reported that the 48-year-old retired sergeant, who was not immediately identified, was found dead of an “apparent self-inflicted” gunshot wound to the head. He was discovered in the driver’s seat of a car in a parking lot on Arthur Kill Road.

News of this latest police suicide comes a week after the Brooklyn Borough President released an emotional video called "One Shot PSA," in which Adams shares his struggles with mental health and the importance of getting help as a former NYPD officer.

The list of officers lost to suicide this year is as follows, according to NBC :

January 1- May 31 – Two unidentified officers killed themselves

June 5 – Steven Silks

June 6 – Joseph Calabrese

June 14 - Michael Caddy

June 27 – Kevin Preiss

July 27 – Terrance Mcavoy

August 13 – Johnny Rios

August 14 – Robert Echeverria

September 2 - unidentified officer

According to the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention, in 2017 men died by suicide at a rate 3.45 times more than women. It was also reported that on average, there are almost 130 suicides a day in the United States.

If you or someone you know is a law enforcement individual in need of help, here is a list of helpful resources:

Call Police Organization Providing Peer Assistance (POPPA) at 888-267-7267

Text “BLUE” to 741741

Call Lifeline at 800-273-8255

Call Employee Assistance Unit at 646-610-6730

Call the Chaplain Unit at 212-473-2363

Call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-TALK (8255)

Call NYC Well at 1-888-692-9355