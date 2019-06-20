World's longest feather boa breaks Guinness world record in Times Square

There's a Guinness World Record for some pretty unique things, and now, that includes a fabulous feather boa.

Ripley's Believe It Or Not! Times Square teamed up with Madame Tussauds New York on Thursday to break the record for longest feather boa. Measuring in at 1.2 miles, or 5,808 feet, the boa was created to celebrate WorldPride and to commemorate the 50th anniversary of the Stonewall uprising.

"It's a great example of people coming together to celebrate diversity and inclusiveness through record-breaking while using their passion to achieve something remarkable," said Hannah Ortman, Head of Records Management Team-North America.

The two museums teamed up with world-famous drag queen Shangela to serve as the emcee for the event. Shangela was hand-picked by Lady Gaga to portray her drag mother in "A Star is Born" and is the only contestant to compete in three seasons of RuPaul's drag race. In addition to Shangela hosting the record-breaking event, both museums will be featuring special LGBTQ+ exhibits this month.

Stacy Shuster, Vice President of Marketing and Sales at Ripley's Believe It or Not! Times Square said in a statement that she is thrilled to celebrate "WorldPride in New York City for the first time ever." This month Ripley's will be showcasing items such as a red stiletto car and the forementioned boa. Visitors to Ripley's can have their $1 donation matched when purchasing admission.

Madame Tussauds New York will be turning their A-list room into their Gay-list room, which will feature prominent LGBTQ+ figures. Guests at Madame Tussauds can donate any amount to The Trevor Project in their gift shop. Tom Middleton, General Manager of Madame Tussauds New York, said in a statement "We continuously strive to create interactive and immersive experiences for our visitors, and this event perfectly fits that mission."

Visitors who want to check out both exhibits can purchase a combo ticket to experience both, which allows them to save around 30 percent on admission fees.