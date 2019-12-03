What to know about Rockefeller Center Christmas Tree Lighting

New York City is about to get lit, literally, as the famous Rockefeller Center Christmas Tree lighting ceremony is this week. This year marks the 87th year of the annual holiday celebration.

New York City’s famous Rockefeller Tree is scheduled to be illuminated on Wednesday. If you’re hoping to see the tree lighting be prepared this year, there will be some security restrictions and street closures. Also, prepare for the bitter cold.

NBC reports that spectators will have to pass through a security screening. It was reported that umbrellas, backpacks, large bags, coolers and alcoholic beverages are not allowed at the lighting.

Here’s everything you need to know about the 2019 Rockefeller Center Christmas Tree Lighting.

Image credit: Getty

When does the 2019 Rockefeller Center Christmas Tree Lighting occur?

The Rockefeller Center Christmas Tree Lighting occurs on Dec. 4 from 8 p.m. to 10 p.m.

Where did the 2019 Rockefeller Center Christmas Tree come from?

This year’s tree is a 77-foot tall Norway Spruce, which came from Florida, New York. Florida, New York is about an hour and a half outside of midtown.

The tree is 60 years old and weighs 14 tons. It was donated by Carol Schultz. It will be wrapped in five miles of rainbow lights and topped with a 900-pound star, made from Swarovski crystals.

Where can I watch the 2019 Rockefeller Center Christmas Tree Lighting?

To watch the lighting, check out NBC’s “Christmas in Rockefeller Center,” which will be on air from 8 p.m. to 10 p.m. on Wednesday. You can also stream the famous event by checking out nbcnewyork.com/live.

Who is performing during the 2019 Rockefeller Center Christmas Tree Lighting?

During the tree lighting event, you will see performances from a slew of celebs, including: John Legend, Derek & Julianne Hough, Brett Eldredge, Idina Menzel, Gwen Stefani, Lea Michele, Chicago, Ne-Yo, Straight No Chaser, Skylar Astin, and Alex Newell.

When will the Rockefeller Center Christmas Tree be illuminated?

The tree’s lights will be illuminated every day from 5:30 p.m. to 11:30 p.m. through Jan. 6. It will also be lit from 5:30 p.m. to 9 p.m. on Jan. 7.

During Christmas Day, the tree will be lit for 24 hours.

After the tree is taken down on Jan. 7, it will be used as lumber for Habitat for Humanity.

What streets will be closed for the Rockefeller Center Christmas Tree Lighting?

According to the NYC Department of Transportation, the following roads will be closed to celebrate the 2019 Rockefeller Center Christmas Tree Lighting:

• 5th Avenue between 46th Street and 52nd Street

• 6th Avenue between 46th Street and 52nd Street

• 46th Street between 5th Avenue and 6th Avenue

• 47th Street between 5th Avenue and 6th Avenue

• 48th Street between 5th Avenue and 6th Avenue

• 49th Street between 5th Avenue and 6th Avenue

• 50th Street between 5th Avenue and 6th Avenue

• 51st Street between 5th Avenue and 6th Avenue

• 52nd Street between 5th Avenue and 6th Avenue

• Rockefeller Plaza between 48th Street and 51st Street

For updated information, check out nyc.gov.