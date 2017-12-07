And the top dog names in New York City are…

Booze, a former Knicks player and, yes, even “Sex and the City” (still!) were among this year’s dog name inspirations.

Though Kona, the name of this reporter's dog, ranked 49th nationally, it didn’t make Rover.com’s cut in New York City. But she’s not upset, that’s just her face when a squirrel dares enter Riverbank State Park in Harlem. (Tom Roarty)

New York City loves its dogs, which is evident by how many you probably see on a daily basis as you make your way around town. Thanks to Rover.com’s newly released annual list of popular dog names, we know what some of those puppers are named.

The top male and female names — Max and Bella — matched Rover’s top national names, and the rest of the Top Five were fairly on-point with national trends, though there were a few slight variations.

For female dog names, Lucy came in second, followed by Luna, Lola and Daisy, while Charlie, Oliver, Buddy and Cooper rounded out the Top Five for male dogs.

Though Carmelo Anthony was traded to the Oklahoma City Thunder after seven seasons with the New York Knicks before this season started, city dog owners still love him, as the name Carmelo saw a slam-dunk worthy jump of 172 percent this year.

While many may have scratched their heads over the recent drama surrounding a third “Sex and the City” film, the HBO hit, which went off the air in 2004 (!), still sets some trends when it comes to dog names. The name Carrie jumped 235 percent this year while Samantha saw an 80 percent increase. The names Charlotte and Miranda, however, both saw declines of 24 and 16 percent, respectively.

We don’t know if it has to do with how much New Yorkers love a bottomless brunch — or that 4 a.m. last call — but city dogs are 33 percent more likely to have a booze-inspired name, Rover found, with Guinness, Whiskey and Jameson the most popular.

