Schools closed or opening late because of the weather Wednesday, January 17

Although many parts of Manhattan are seeing snow flurries that aren’t — as of 10:50 a.m. this morning — sticking to the ground, several New York and New Jersey schools are closed or scheduled for late openings due to the weather this Wednesday, January 17.

Snow flurries started late Tuesday night and continued into Wednesday morning, leaving some communities bracing for a second impact of the snow after the bomb cyclone that hit the tri-state area earlier this month.

Although Metro isn’t seeing any businesses, churches or community organizations announcing closures today due to the weather, here’s a complete list of the schools in New York and New Jersey that are either closed or opening late. It’s worth noting that most New York and New Jersey schools are open for the day and simply operating on delayed schedules. Make sure to check to see if your local school is on the list and schedule accordingly.

School closures or delayed openings in NY and NJ as of 11:00 a.m. EST:

Belvidere Elementary | Opening 2 hours late

Berkeley Heights SD | Opening 2 hours late

Bloomingdale SD | Opening 1 1/2 hours late

Boonton Township SD | Opening 2 hours late

Butler School District | Opening 2 hours late

Calais School | Opening 2 hours late

Chester Township SD | Opening 2 hours late

Craig School | Opening at 10:00 AM

Dover Town SD | Opening 1 1/2 hours late

East Hanover Township SD | Opening 2 hours late

Florham Park SD | Opening 2 hours late

Franklin Township SD | Opening 2 hours late

Fredon Township SD | Opening 2 hours late

Hanover Park RHSD | Opening 1 1/2 hours late

Harmony Township SD | Opening 2 hours late

Hopatcong Borough SD | Opening 1 1/2 hours late

Iona Prep | Closed

Jefferson Township Public Schools | Opening 2 hours late

Kinnelon Borough SD | Opening 1 1/2 hours late

Lafayette Township SD | Opening 1 3/4 hours late

Lincoln Park Borough SD | Opening 2 hours late

Lord Stirling School | Opening at 10:00 AM

Madison School District | Opening 2 hours late

Marlboro School District | Closed

Mendham Borough SD | Opening 2 hours late

Mendham Township SD | Opening 2 hours late

Middletown City SD | Closed

Millburn Township SD | Opening 1 hour late

Monroe-Woodbury CSD | Closed

Montville Township | Opening 2 hours late

Morris County School of Technology | Opening 2 hours late

Morris Hills RSD | Opening 2 hours late

Mount Arlington SD | Opening 2 hours late

Mount Olive Township SD | Opening 2 hours late

Mountain Lakes SD | Opening 2 hours late

Mountainside School District | Opening 2 hours late

Netcong SD | Opening 1 1/2 hours late

Parsippany-Troy Hills Twsp SD | Opening 1 1/2 hours late

Passaic Valley RHSD | eOpening 1 1/2 hours late

Pleasantville UFSD | Opening 2 hours late

Ramapo Indian Hills RHS | Opening 1 1/2 hours late

Randolph Township SD | Opening 1 1/2 hours late

Riverdale SD | Opening 1 1/2 hours late

Rockaway Township SD | Opening 2 hours late

The Felician School for Exceptional Children | Opening at 10:00 AM

Totowa SD | Opening 1 hour late

Valhalla UFSD | Opening 2 hours late

Vernon Township Public Schools | Opening 2 hours late

Warren Hills RHSD | Opening 2 hours late

Washington Township SD | Opening 2 hours late

Wayne Township SD | Opening 1 1/2 hours late

West Milford Township SD | Opening 1 1/2 hours late

Wharton Borough SD | Opening 2 hours late