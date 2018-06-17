Shooting at Greenwich Village bar injures 3

Police have yet to make an arrest in the case.

Three men sustained gunshot wounds at a New York hookah lounge and bar around 3:45 a.m. early Sunday morning, according to police.

Police were called to the Falucka Lounge on Bleecker Street where a 29-year-old male was shot in the calf while another 27-year-old victim was shot in the groin. The third victim, a 33-year-old male, was shot in the leg and back.

It is unclear if the three men were shot inside the Falucka Lounge or outside. A dispute is said to be the cause.

“A lot of people was in there, everyone was having a good time,” an eye witness inside the lounge told CBS New York. “I guess a couple people came outside with their rowdiness and one thing led to another. I haven’t seen anything like this happen in this area at all,” he said.

Thomas Watts, who lives and operates a sports bar across the street from the hookah lounge, described the aftermath of the shooting to NY Daily News as chaotic.

"I was in bed. I was sleeping. I ran down looked at the windows. I saw cops running around,” Thomas Watts shared. “It was chaos. I smelled gunpowder through my window."

"The paramedics came. It was a leg shot. They were bandaging him up and stuff,” Watts shared when talking about the scene. "The guy could have run anywhere but ended up here in front on my place. He ran across the street from Falucka, the hookah bar."

Watts and other business owners on the street were concerned about when they would be able to open their establishments after streets surrounding the Falucka Lounge were blocked off so that police can conduct an investigation.

The three victims where all transported to Bellevue Hospital. They have been listed in stable condition.