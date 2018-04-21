Smallville actress Allison Mack pleads not guilty to role in sex trafficking case

Smallville actress Allison Mack plead not guilty to charges of sex trafficking, sex trafficking conspiracy and forced labor conspiracy in a New York court room on Friday, April 20 after being arrested in Brooklyn.

Mack is being indicted by the FBI for her alleged involvement with the the self-help group called Nxivm based out Albany, New York. Nxivm's founder and leader, Keith Raniere, was also indicted on Friday.

According to reports, together Allison Mack and Raniere ran a secret sex cult named DOS within the Nxivm organization. Innocent young women where targeted by Mack, whom she blackmailed with compromising materials and photos the woman shared under false pretenses. They became sexually enslaved to Raniere, who is the only known male and leader of DOS.

Allison Mack is being accused by two unnamed women, who have been identified in official documents as Jane Doe 1 and Jane Doe 2. The women allege that Allison Mack forced them to engage in sexual activity with Raniere.

"As alleged in the indictment, Allison Mack recruited women to join what was purported to be a female mentorship group that was, in fact, created and led by Keith Raniere," U.S attorney Richard P. Donoghue shared.

Donoghue further stated that some of the Nxivm female recruits were also exploited "both sexually and for their labor, to the defendants' benefit."

For her work as a co-creator of DOS and recruiter, Allison Mack allegedly received financial support as well as other benefits from leader Keith Raniere.

Also detailed within the indictment, female sex slaves were branded on their pelvic areas with Raniere's initials with a cauterizing pen.

According to Art Voice, on January 18, 2018, Judge Cheryl Pollak of the Eastern District Court of New York United States signed off on a search warrant for the e-mail account of DOS leader Keith Raniere.

Dating back to 2015, officials discovered emails from Mack to Raniere. One email written to Raniere from the Smallville actress pledges her life to the leader, as well as any children future children she may give birth to. In case the actress were to break her vow to him, she supplied private and possible damaging information about her parents and details of the supposed abuse of her nephews as a form of retribution.

Mack is currently being held without bail with her next court date scheduled to take place on April 23.

Allison Mack, if convicted, could face up to a minimum sentence of 15 years imprisonment. The actress, known to Smallville fans as Chloe Sullivan, appeared on the CW series from 2001-2011.