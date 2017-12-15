Snow will hit NYC for Friday evening commute, travel advisory issued

The National Weather Service says we'll see some snow Friday evening in New York City, which could cause slippery conditions.

New York City will see some flurries Friday evening. Photo: Getty Images

This week has been a cold one in New York City and with snow Friday evening, the winter weather isn't letting up.

Snow could impact the Friday evening commute throughout the city, according to the National Weather Service, which has issued a Winter Weather Advisory for the city through 10 p.m.

The New York City Emergency Management Department has also issued a travel advisory for Friday evening, due to possible slick road conditions and limited visibility.

Flurries will start between 2 and 4 p.m. Friday afternoon, continuing until the precipitation will begin to taper off around 7 p.m.

The snowfall is expected to completely end around midnight, leaving New York City with a total of 1 to 3 inches.

Though heavy snowfall isn't expected, the timing could be an issue. Since the majority of the flakes will come down during the evening commute, officials are warning residents to be cautious when driving, biking or walking.

“We are expecting snow that can cause slippery road conditions during this evening’s rush,” said NYC Emergency Management Commissioner Joseph Esposito in a statement. “Take it slowly during the evening commute home and allow for extra travel time.”

The Emergency Management Department is also warning New Yorkers to prepare for cold temperatures throughout the weekend. Temps will remain below freezing Friday night, staying around the upper 20s.

It will warm up a bit to above freezing on Saturday with highs in the upper 30s, officials said, but strong winds will still make it feel extra-chilly. Fifteen to 20 mile per hour winds are expected Saturday, with some gusts as strong as 30 miles per hour.

Saturday night it will dip into the 20s again, warming up on Sunday for a high near 40 degrees.

If you’re outside too long, you could be at risk of hypothermia and frostbite, officials warn. See some tips on staying warm here and call 911 or head to an emergency room if you start to see any symptoms.