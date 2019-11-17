Staten Island man assaults wife before burning down home

A violent altercation in the Tompkinsville neighborhood of Staten Island drew responses from both the police and the fire department Saturday evening.

The Staten Island Advance reports a man allegedly stabbed his wife before setting their house on fire just before 7:30 p.m. on Saturday. The New York Post adds that the man leapt out the window while the house was burning, seriously injuring himself.

Both were reportedly taken to the Richmond University Medical Center in West Brighton, where the wife was listed in stable condition and the husband was listed in critical condition.

The Staten Island Advance stated more than 60 firefighters responded to the fire at the home, which is believed to have originated on the second floor. The NYPD reports the fire began after the alleged stabbing.

A neighbor across the street claimed the wife came to her door after the incident.

“She came to my door,” Annie O’Hara told the Post. “Her husband had stabbed her. She said he was setting the place on fire. She came in and had dried blood on her legs. I just had to sit her down. She was in shock.”

The fire did not take too long to corral, as the FDNY had it under control by 8:15 p.m. Unfortunately, four firefighters were injured while attempting to tame the blaze; they were taken to a hospital with minor injuries.

Parts of Monroe Ave. were blocked off as a result of the fire. The house, meanwhile, was completely destroyed.

On Sunday morning, the Post named 49-year-old Rogelio Mendez-Rodriguez as the man responsible for the attack and damages, adding he allegedly choked his wife in addition to stabbing her. He was charged with a number of crimes, including strangulation, assault, arson, reckless endangerment, criminal possession of a weapon and criminal obstruction of breathing.

According to neighbors of the couple, they share a college-aged son.