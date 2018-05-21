Heads up, New Yorkers: Trump is coming to town this week

Midtown East will get the presidential treatment on Wednesday. Here’s what that means for you.

President Donald Trump waves after voting in the 2016 presidential election. Trump cast his vote in a Midtown Manhattan public school, and of course, ended up winning the office. Photo: Getty Images

It’s easy to forget that President Donald Trump’s stomping grounds for many, many years wasn’t the White House, but right here in New York City. Maybe he's getting homesick, because President Trump will make his way back to his old 'hood this week with a visit to Midtown East.

Trump will be at his former abode, Trump Tower, on Wednesday, May 23, according to city officials.

With Trump’s triumphant return to Manhattan, New Yorkers can expect quite a disruption. The East Midtown Partnership said New York City drivers, as well as the general public, should expect to see heightened security as well as street closures and traffic freezes in the area around Trump Tower. The landmark skyscraper is located at 725 Fifth Avenue (between 56th and 57th streets).

Midtown Manhattan street closures on May 23, 2018

Beefed up security, street closures and traffic freezes will most likely occur along the FDR Drive and cross-streets in the upper east 40s and lower east 50s between the FDR Drive/First Avenue and Fifth Avenue. New York drivers and pedestrians should especially expect disruptions in the vicinity of Trump Tower, which has previously seen protests in the wake of Trump's election to the office of U.S. president.

In August 2017, multiple nights worth of protests at Trump Tower prompted NYC to dispatch several large dump trucks filled with sand as a security precaution. Metal police barricades also have surrounded the main entrance any time Trump is there.



By the way, that four-day visit in August cost New York City more than $4 million in security. There's no word on how much Trump's day trip will cost NYC this time around.

New Yorkers who work or live in the affected areas, as well as any tourists passing by, should plan to take mass transit like the MTA and expect delays and unplanned traffic disruptions on Wednesday, and perhaps Thursday morning, according to the East Midtown Partnership.

Why is Trump in New York City?

Wednesday's visit will be Trump's first stop back in New York City since Dec. 2, 2017, making it his first visit of 2018. While in the city, Trump will reportedly speak at an immigration event on Long Island that will focus on an "MS-13 forum discussion," the New York Post reported. Trump is expected to talk about removing the violent gang members, whom he has referred to as "animals."

Trump will likely not stay in New York City overnight, officials said, though security disruptions may still carry over into early Thursday.