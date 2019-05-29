New York

Teenagers sought in Brooklyn pepper spray attack

The attack took place in Brooklyn on May 18.
By Nate Homan
Published : May 29, 2019 Updated : May 29, 2019

NYPD officials say these teenagers attacked a man with pepper spray and stole $300 cash.

MTA 

Police are looking for a group of teenagers who allegedly conducted a violent attack in a subway station in Brooklyn. 

NYPD officials said that surveillance footage from the Ralph Avenue station in Bedford-Stuyvesant in Brooklyn shows a group of kids attacking a 30-year-old man, spraying him with pepper spray. Cops said the teens dragged the man to the street level, and stole his iPhone and $300 in cash. Authorities said the victim was intoxicated when he was attacked, and does not remember exactly what happened. 

According to ABC 7, the victim told police that he only remembers that his face and eyes were burning after the attack. 

He was taken to the hospital, but is said to be in stable condition. Police would like to speak to at least seven people in connection with the attack: Three girls and four boys all thought to be between the ages of 13 and 19.

 
