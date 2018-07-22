Tekashi 6ix9ine kidnapped, beaten and robbed in Brooklyn

Tekashi 6ix9ine performs on stage during a concert at the Huxleys in July in Berlin, Germany. Photo: Frank Hoensch/Getty Images

Photos of rapper Tekashi 6ix9ine laying in a hospital bed have surfaced online. The artist told Brooklyn Police at the 79th Precinct that he was kidnapped on Sunday in the early morning hours.

It has been reported that Tekashi 6ix9ine was pistol whipped after he was abducted and robbed for an undisclosed amount of money and jewelry.

After reporting the incident to the police, the 22-year-old New York native is said to no longer be cooperating with the police.

According to his account to officers, Tekashi 6ix9ine was coming home from a video shoot around 4:30 a.m. when his Tahoe was bumped off the road at Bedford and Atlantic avenues, per PageSix.

Kidnapped, beaten and robbed

The two men took an iPhone from the rapper’s driver before they struck the artist and forced him into their car.

Tekashi 6ix9ine says he was taken to the home of his child’s mother where he was held hostage while the men forced him to make a phone call to one of his associates to bring him money and jewelry.

The hip-hop star says he managed to make a run for it. After he escaped he walked in to the precinct to report the incident to police before heading to the hospital.

In the photo that surfaced online, Tekashi 6ix9ine can be seen with his eyes closed while he lays resting in a hospital bed. Bruising can be seen on the left side of his face on his cheekbone and eye.

Tekashi 6ix9ine is known for not only his music but his bragging. The rapper has announced many times on his social media channels that he is the “King of New York” and is “untouchable.”

Critics within the music world have commented that Tekashi 6ix9ine’s kidnapping and robbery may have been a publicity stunt to gain attention in time for his newly released track on Sunday featuring Nicki Minaj.