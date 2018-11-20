Macy’s Thanksgiving Day parade threatened by frigid winds

If you want to watch the annual Macy’s Thanksgiving Day parade in person, be prepared for some record-breaking, bone-chilling temps accompanied by icy and powerful winds that could possibly ground the giant balloons.

“It will be a cold day in New York for the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade with temperatures only in the lower to middle 20s during the parade, so spectators will need to bundle up,” said AccuWeather Meteorologist Steve Travis. “However, cold winds gusting up to 30 mph at times will make it feel even more uncomfortable.” he added.

According to NY Metro weather, the low temperature culprits are a series of "blocking " ridges of high pressure over the North Atlantic, Canada and the Arctic.

The icy winds could reach up to 25mph and gusts could blow up to 35 mph, putting the iconic balloons such as SquarePants, SpongeBob and the Grinch at risk.

“Some of the balloons might not be able to fly or might be kept lower than you would typically see,” Travis said.

If wind speeds are determined to be too high, the iconic giant balloons will not be included in the parade due to safety concerns.

“Based on the city’s guidelines, no giant character balloon will be operated when there are sustained wind conditions exceeding 23 mph and wind gusts exceeding 34 mph on the parade route," Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade spokesman, Orlando Veras told Metro.

NYPD and Macy’s will make the final decision about the balloons Thursday morning, based on the current weather data available from the parade route and other additional sources.

"The Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade takes place rain, shine or snow, Veras said. "We have a number of contingency plans in place in order to safely produce the event for our participants and spectators."

Anyone attending the event should make sure to be dressed in full winter attire with numerous layers to stay warm.

“Temperatures will be at dangerously low levels in the single digits, putting anyone with exposed skin at risk for frostbite.” Travis said.

This year’s parade will include many of the balloons and floats from years past as well as several new additions, including Little Cloud by FriendsWithYou and Sunny the Snowpal.

Musical acts will include John Legend, Leona Lewis, Martina McBride, Pentatonix and Sugarland.