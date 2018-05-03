The top Lyft destinations in NYC for Cinco de Mayo

From restaurants to clubs, this is where New Yorkers went most in Brooklyn and Manhattan for last year’s Cinco de Mayo holiday.

How does New York City celebrate Cinco de Mayo? The top Lyft destinations from last year’s holiday might surprise you! (Lyft)

For many, Cinco de Mayo is the day to celebrate the Mexican Army’s victory over France during the Battle of Puebla on May 5, 1862. And for many others, Cinco de Mayo is a day to imbibe tequila and margaritas and nosh their favorite Mexican cuisine.

While New Yorkers do love to commemorate Cinco de Mayo in their own special way, you might find some of their Lyft destinations on the holiday a bit surprising. According to Lyft data from last year’s Cinco de Mayo, the holiday was actually all about pasta, steak and beer.

Take a look at where passengers went most in the following neighborhoods:

Dumbo

The most-visited restaurant in the neighborhood on Cinco de Mayo was the classic Italian restaurant Cecconi’s in Brooklyn Bridge Park.

Williamsburg

Peter Luger Steak House was the neighborhood’s No. 1 restaurant destination last Cinco de Mayo, while beer was likely the drink of choice over margaritas at its top two destinations, which were Radegast Hall & Biergarten and Brooklyn Brewery.

NoHo/Union Square

Passengers opted for farm-to-table fare on Cinco de Mayo as ABC Kitchen was this Manhattan nabe’s top drop-off spot.

Herald Square/Hudson Yards

This area went mad for Mediterranean as the most-frequented restaurant on the holiday was the Flower District-based Pergola.

Upper West Side/Midtown West

Some New Yorkers preferred the club and lounge scene on Cinco de Mayo as the top destinations in these areas were Industry Bar, PDH Terrace at Dream Midtown and Stage 48.

So where will you be heading this Cinco de Mayo, New York?