The World’s Fare comes to Queens

In just a few weeks, The World’s Fare will pay homage to the great Fair of 1964 by bringing over 100 food vendors as well as scores of artists and cultural performances to Queens. And much like the event held 54 years ago, this is going to go down in the history books.

Joshua Schneps is a local foodie who decided that, as Queens is already home to the most diverse food scene in the country (let alone the city), as well as a great venue (Citi Field), it only made sense to put on a global eat-drink-and-experience event worth traveling to from every corner of the globe. Literally.

As such he’s arranging for Japan’s largest sumo stars to join chefs, food truck up-and-comers, craft brewers and performance artists for a two-day takeover focused on diverse tastes, regardless of your palette.

On April 28 and 29 over 100 vendors will descend on Citi Field, creating an Epcot-like atmosphere in the proximity of Flushing Meadows Corona Park. “The World’s Fare is an opportunity for visitors to experience the great diversity of our city,” Schneps tells Metro. “Everyone shares a love of food and we believe that shared passion is a great way to bring people together and gain new insight into different cultures.”

Beer fans will be catered for with over 80 brews on tap in an outdoor beer garden (don’t let the current snow accumulation put you off). All tickets include full-day access to The World’s Fare, but visitors purchasing tickets to The International Beer Garden will have an opportunity to have unlimited tastings of craft beer from around the globe in souvenir tasting mugs. “It’s a unique opportunity to have such a great selection of beer and food in one place,” adds Schneps.

Two “big” celebs who will be in attendance are Yama and Takeshi — sumo stars from Japan. Yama is a two-time World Sumo Champion, and weighing in at 600 pounds is known for being “the heaviest Japanese person in history.” Takeshi is the current undefeated open-weight champion, which means he’s taken on wrestlers nearly double his size (of 260 pounds).

LEGO kits will be provided as a bit of creative inspiration at an artist’s 6-foot tall installation, a Japanese calligrapher will be offering regular classes, attendees will be invited to contribute to a “unity mural,” 4-dimensional chalk art will bring unbelievable scenes to life, a pizza chef who specializes in Napolitano ’za will offer classes in the art of the crust, and a whole lot more.

The World’s Fare is also a charitable venture — money from every ticket sale goes towards The Melting Pot, a culinary training program with a focus on healthy, accessible cuisine in Brownsville. And in addition to offering up real estate to world-class chefs, spots will be donated to The Street Vendor Project, which is a collective of the mostly immigrant, mostly people of color who work hard every day to bring treats to the streets of New York.

For more information, or tickets (from $19) visit theworldsfare.nyc