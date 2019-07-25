Three Men facing charges for dousing NYPD officers

Earlier this week, a viral social media video of NYPD officers being doused with water made its rounds, and as of Thursday, three suspects have been arrested.

News of the arrests were shared on social media by officials.

UPDATE: Two individuals have been arrested regarding the incident in #Harlem where a woman had water thrown on her as she spoke to the police. The investigation is ongoing. Call @NYPDTips at #800577TIPS with any info. pic.twitter.com/t3UDn9YFMa July 24, 2019

In the video shot in Harlem, an officer and his partner are making an arrest, and they have water thrown at him, and additionally, one officer had the bucket containing the water thrown at his head.

ABC reported that Isaiah Scott, 23 and Chad Boden, 28, are facing charges. The charges are not for dousing the officers; instead, they are being charged with disorderly conduct, criminal mischief, and harassment.

As of Thursday morning, NYPD is still looking for another suspect who allegedly threw the bucket at the officer. They shared an image on social media in hopes that someone will come forward with more information about the man.

UPDATE: Here is an additional photo of a suspect wanted for an assault that occurred on 7/21/19 in Harlem during which a police Officer was hit in the head with a bucket. Any information call @NYPDTips at 800-577-TIPS. https://t.co/zOmGXxt9sx pic.twitter.com/eDsRTciyyL — NYPD NEWS (@NYPDnews) July 25, 2019

The second video took place in Brownsville, Brooklyn. It looked as if the officers were cooling down with local residents, but were doused with water walking down the street. Chief Terence A. Monahan, NYPD Chief of Department, shared on Twitter that the suspect has been caught and wanted “Actions like we’ve seen in videos recently will NEVER be tolerated in this city. YOU WILL BE ARRESTED.”

ABC reported that the Courtney Thomson, 28, surrendered to detectives. Thomson is allegedly a gang member who was on probation. He has 20 prior arrests. His charges are: criminal mischief, disorderly conduct, harassment, obstructing governmental administration, and finally criminally tampering, since he damaged an officer’s equipment.

As the viral videos continue to make rounds, the Sergeants Benevolent Association shared another video of a water incident, this time it appears that officers were shot at with water guns. At this time, there is no further information about this incident.

NYPD has surrendered under O’KNEEL-ANOTHER WATER TOSSING VIDEO. No more MEMO’s- DEFEND YOURSELF before YOU get seriously injured or KILLED. These buckets can contain ACID, BLEACH or other CHEMICALS. Obtain exposure numbers. O’KNEEL MUST GO, take the CLOWNS with you! No CONFIDENCE pic.twitter.com/9W5ABFq0Wz — SBA (@SBANYPD) July 25, 2019

NYScanner shared a new video of another incident.

MORE DISRESPECT: Additional video surfaces of jeering crowds dumps water on two (what appears to be female) #NYPD Officers who run away in shame. #BlueLivesMatter @NYCMayor @NYPDnews pic.twitter.com/skVKhSWM49 — NYC Scanner (@NYScanner) July 24, 2019

If you or anyone you know has information about the identity of the Harlem suspect, contact NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). If calling isn't an option, you can text tips to 274637 (CRIMES) then enter TIP577. You can also submit tips on Twitter and the website. Everything is confidential.