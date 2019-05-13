Trash train in the Bronx as seen through early morning commuter's Instagram

All aboard the trash train.

A construction worker headed out to work at about 4:45 a.m. boarded a disgusting #2 subway train in the Bronx last week.

"This is crazy!" the man said on the video posted on Instagram.

The squalor in the scene is marred with tragedy, as a man sat amongst the trash, bottles, newspapers, bags and assorted other items strewn across the car and a trash-filled shopping cart sat at the far end of the subway car.

"No one should ever have to experience this," NYC Transit President Andy Byford said in a statement to Fox 5 News. He also said that it was a clear violation of subway rules.

Byford told Fox 5 News that the subway system works with the Deptartment of Homeless Services to ensure people who need help are connected to the services they need.

He also said that the NYPD had been alerted about the video, but a police spokesperson told Fox 5 News that in situations like this, they would take an emotionally disturbed person to the hospital or otherwise simply tell them to clean up the mess.