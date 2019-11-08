How to travel with the MTA Veteran’s Day 2019

The MTA announced their schedule to help you get around New York City on Veteran’s Day. The MTA stated that the best way to get around NYC during Veteran’s Day is by taking the Long Island Rail Road, Metro-North Railroad and New York City Transit.

NYC Transit

The MTA reported that on November 11, the NYCT Subways and Staten Island Railway will be operating on their regular schedule.

However, NYC buses will be operating on a closed school schedule, which limits service and express buses. Since the turnout is expected to be large, the MTA is offering free rides on the Q70 LaGuardia Link bus starting today until 11:59 p.m. on Monday, November 11.

Due to the parade route, certain buses will be detoured and or have delays, for updates on each route, go to mtanyct.info.

Long Island Rail Road

The LIRR will be operating on a regular weekday schedule. However, reduced fare tickets for Medicare recipients, seniors, and people with disabilities will be accepted during the morning rush hours.

Over the weekend, on November 9, the LIRR will be offering an escorted day trip to Calverton Cemetery to visit loved ones. This is not a sightseeing tour; it is just a package to make traveling more affordable. For more info on that, go to mta.info.

Metro-North:

Metro-North will also be running on a regular weekday schedule. The MTA reports this is the best way to travel to the Westchester, Hudson Valley, and NYC parades. This includes the Metro-North Railroad Veterans Day Ceremony at 11 a.m., taking place in Grand Central Terminal.

Metro-North is also offering a package to West Point Military Academy; you can go to Mta.info for more on the package.