UN General Assembly 2019: Dates, street closures, gridlock alert days

The 2019 UN General Assembly is set to take place in New York City this month.

Dignitaries from around the world will be in town for the week-long event starting September 17 through September 30, causing several street closures in areas near the United Nations headquarters. The New York City Department of Transportation also designated Gridlock Alert Days during the 74th UN General Assembly, causing extra traffic delays for the week of the event.

Here are all the NYC street closures you need to know for the 2019 UN General Assembly as well as what days will be considered Gridlock Alert Days during the summit.

2019 UN General Assembly dates

The 74th session of the UN General Assembly takes place from September 17 through September 30.

Where is the UN building?

The United Nations Secretariat building is located at First Avenue and 42nd Street (405 East 42nd)

2019 UN General Assembly street closures

According to the New York City Department of Transportation, the following streets in Manhattan will be closed from Tuesday, September 17 through Monday, September 30, 2019, for the 2019 UN General Assembly:

—FDR Drive between Whitehall Street and Willis Avenue Bridge/RFK Bridge

— Area bounded by 60th Street on the North, 34th Street on the South, 1st Avenue on the East and 3rd Avenue on the West; (All inclusive)

— Area bounded by 54th Street on the North, 48th Street on the South,1st Avenue on the East and Madison Avenue on the West; (All inclusive)

— 6th Avenue between 50th Street and 59th Street

— Grand Army Plaza between 58th Street and 60th Street

— 5th Avenue between 56th Street and 63rd Street

— Madison Avenue between 42nd Street and 58th Street, 76th Street and 77th Street

— Park Avenue between 76th Street and 77th Street

— FDR Drive Service Road between 48th Street and 49th Street

— 77th Street between Madison Avenue and Park Avenue

— 76th Street between Madison Avenue and Park Avenue

— 61st Street between 5th Avenue and Lexington Avenue

— 59th Street between 7th Avenue and 5th Avenue

— 58th Street between Broadway and Madison Avenue

— 57th Street between 7th Avenue and FDR Drive

— 56th Street between 6th Avenue and Madison Avenue

— 55th Street between 7th Avenue and Madison Avenue

—54th Street between 7th Avenue and Madison Avenue

—53rd Street between 7th Avenue and FDR Drive

— 52nd Street between 7th Avenue and Madison Avenue

— 50th Street between 7th Avenue and FDR Drive

— 51st Street between 7th Avenue and 1st Avenue

— 49th Street between 1st Avenue and FDR Drive Service Road

— 48th Street between 1st Avenue and FDR Drive Service Road

— 42nd Street between 7th Avenue and FDR Drive

— 34th Street between 7th Avenue and FDR Drive

2019 UN General Assembly Gridlock Alert Days

The New York City Department of Transporation designated six days as Gridlock Alert Days during the 2019 UN General Assembly in NYC. The DOT and NYPD anticipate increased traffic volume on the following dates:

— Monday, September 23, 2019

— Tuesday, September 24, 2019

— Wednesday, September 25, 2019

— Thursday, September 26, 2019

— Friday, September 27, 2019

— Monday, September 30, 2019

To see the remaining Gridlock Alert Days for November and December 2019, visit the NYC DOT website.

