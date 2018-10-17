L-Train ViaPass hopes to help with weekend L train shutdown

During the coming weekend L train shutdown in October and November, Via’s L-Train ViaPass gives users four free rides for $19 each weekend. (Via)

Here’s a friendly reminder: There will be another L train shutdown this weekend and next (and two in November) to help prep the subway line for its impending 15-month closure in April.

There will be no L service between Manhattan and Brooklyn this weekend, as well as Oct. 27-28, Nov. 10-11 and Nov. 17-18 between 11:30 p.m. Friday and 5 a.m. Monday. There will only be service between Broadway Junction and Canarsie-Rockaway Parkway in Brooklyn.

The MTA will provide shuttle buses in Brooklyn and additional train and local bus service in both Manhattan and Brooklyn, the agency said when the weekend L train shutdown plan was announced back in August.

“Our crews are working hard on track and signal infrastructure during periods of lower ridership so that while the L train tunnel is reconstructed and we run in Brooklyn only next year, it’s the most reliable service we can deliver on the line,” NYC Transit President Andy Byford said then.

Enter L-Train ViaPass for the weekend L train shutdown

To help New Yorkers get to and from Brooklyn and Manhattan during the weekend L train shutdown, Via introduced the L-Train ViaPass. For $19 each weekend from Friday at 11 p.m. to Monday at 5 a.m., Via users can get up to four free rides per day using the promotion.

Rides must start and end in Williamsburg, Bushwick or in Manhattan below 23rd Street. All additional rides and rides outside that L train shutdown zone will be 10 percent off for L-Train ViaPass holders.

Riders will need to apply promo code LTRAINVIAPASS to see the option in the Via app.

“Via's technology is designed to solve transportation problems exactly like this by automatically allocating supply to areas of higher demand, like we'll see once the closures take full effect,” a Via spokesperson told Metro. “Specifically for the L train shutdown, we plan to send high-capacity vehicles that seat six passengers to enable highly efficient pooled rides. It will naturally create a fully dynamic on-demand shuttle service to serve impacted commuters, without the need for a fixed-route infrastructure.”

Via also recently partnered with the NYD DOT for Gridlock Alert Days “to help incentivize sharing over single-occupancy vehicle trips during difficult travel periods, and we hope to support the MTA and the city in any way we can throughout these closures,” the spokesperson said.

