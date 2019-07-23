Update on Brooklyn power outage

ConEd reported that just over 2,400 Brooklyn customers were without power Tuesday afternoon, two days after the utility company preemptively cut power to thousands across the borough.

About 50,000 Brooklyn customers originally lost power Sunday during the widespread blackout that left customers without access to air conditioning on the hottest weekend so far this summer. On Monday, about 17,000 customers still had no power.

"We expect the vast majority of customers to have power back by 7 p.m. on July 23," ConEd said on its website Tuesday afternoon. In addition to the 2,415 Brooklyn residents still without power Tuesday, Queens saw 741 customers in the dark.

Irate customers and top officials slammed ConEd for incompetence and demanded answers as to why the blackout happened, and how the company plans to avoid similar incidents in the future.

ConEd was still dealing with the fallout on social media Tuesday, tweeting at 9:30 a.m., "We are completely focused on getting customers back in service, and we regret the distress they are under."