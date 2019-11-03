Update: NYPD says reports of barricaded gunman was a false alarm

Police blocked off the area near Weehawken Street in the West Village Sunday morning after reports of a man barricaded inside a building there. Witness Michael Preston shot this photo.

Police said reports of a man barricading himself in a building in New York City's West Village Sunday morning were unfounded.

"Police have fully investigated the situation and deemed the incident to be unfounded. Thank you for your cooperation. You can expected residual delays in the area," NYPD said at 11:14 a.m., about an hour after several emergency service units responded to the area of 5 Weehawken St.

Reports of gunshots and a man barricaded in a building caused investigators to block off the street. A witness near the scene told Metro he did not hear any gunshots, saying it "seemed like a normal morning and then all of a sudden, there was a huge police presence."

"Please avoid the area of 10th Street and Weehawkin Street in Lower Manhattan due to an ongoing police investigation. Expect emergency vehicles and traffic in the area. More information when available," NYPD said earlier, at 10:30 a.m., on Twitter.