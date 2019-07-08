USWNT ticker-tape parade NYC: Start time, live stream info, street closures

The USWNT ticker-tape parade in New York City will be huge.

Mayor Bill de Blasio announced Sunday that NYC will host a ticker-tape parade in honor of the United States Women’s National Team’s victory over the Netherlands to win the team’s fourth World Cup title.

“On and off the field, this team represents what’s best about New York City and our Nation. The confidence, grit, and perseverance of the U.S. Women’s National Soccer Team serve as an inspiration to all who watch them, said Mayor de Blasio in a press release.

The USWNT ticker-tape parade will be held in New York City’s Canyon of Heroes, located in Lower Manhattan. The USWNT celebrated with a similar parade after they defeated Japan to win the 2015 World Cup.

To get you prepared for all the festivities, we’ve put together a guide for the 2019 USWNT ticker-tape parade including the start time, official parade route, street closures and how to watch the USWNT ticker-tape parade online if you’re stuck in the office or can’t be in Manhattan to experience all the excitement in person.

2019 USWNT ticker-tape parade start time

The USWNT ticker-tape parade will start Wednesday, July 10 at 9:30 A.M. EST. A special ceremony will be held at City Hall at 10:30 p.m., following the parade. The ceremony requires tickets.

USWNT ticker-tape parade route

New York City will honor the U.S. Women’s National Soccer Team in the Canyon of Heroes. The USWNT ticker-tape parade will travel along Broadway from the Battery to City Hall.

How to get to Canyon of Heroes by subway

There are several MTA subway stations near the parade route. If you’re heading to the ticker-tape parade to cheer on Team USA, you can take the 4 or 5 train to Wall Street, Bowling Green and Fulton Street. Alternatively, you can also take the 2 or 3 trains to Park Place, Wall Street, Fulton Street, and Chambers Street and the N, R, or W trains to City Hall.

Due to the number of people trying to get to the parade, the MTA may announce service changes in the area and certain trains may skip stops or certain station entrances and exits may be closed near the parade. Visit mta.info for up-to-date information about MTA service changes for the USWNT ticker-tape parade in New York City.

USWNT ticker-tape parade 2019 street closurees

An official list of street closures for the USWNT has not been released as of yet, but you can expect several streets in the area to be closed for the duration of the parade.

According to the New York City Police Department, streets on Broadway and surrounding areas of the parade will begin closing around 6 p.m. NYPD will enforce “no parking” rules beginning at 12:00 A.M. Wednesday, July 10 in areas near the parade route.

Additionally, the Manhattan-bound side and the Park Row entrance to the Brooklyn Bridge will be closed for the duration of the parade.

Live stream USWNT ticker-tape parade

If you’re stuck at work and can’t make it to the parade, you can watch a live stream of the event on several local networks including ABC 7 NY.

Other ways to watch the parade:

Fox — fox5ny.com

CBS — newyork.cbslocal.com

NBC— nbcnewyork.com

NYC Mayor’s Office YouTube Channel

Expected weather for USWNT ticker-tape parade

According to weather.com, the weather for Wednesday, July 10 will be partly cloudy with a high of 90 degrees with a 10 percent chance of rain.