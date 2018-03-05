Home
 
New York state's Utica College on lockdown from 'real, credible threat'

Students at Utica College in upstate New York were told to shelter in place on Monday.
Reuters Domestic News
 Published : March 05, 2018 | Updated : March 05, 2018
Utica College in upstate New York is on lockdown, officials said. Photo: Utica College / Facebook

Utica College in upstate New York ordered students to shelter in place on Monday because of a "real, credible threat," the college said on Twitter without giving more details.

Armed law enforcement officers were evacuating buildings and taking people on campus to a safe location, the college said.

The lockdown came after two phone calls were made threatening the college's Gordon Science Center, Utica's WUTR-TV news station reported. There were no immediate reports of actual violence.

School and police officials did not immediately respond to requests for more details. The college is in Utica, a small city close to Lake Ontario.

(Reporting by Jonathan Allen in New York; Editing by Jonathan Oatis)

 
