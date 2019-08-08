Snake escape: venomous snake missing from Bronx Zoo

A Mangrove snake like the one that escaped the Bronx Zoo

A venomous snake is reportedly on the loose in the Bronx.

Bronx Zoo workers were closing up exhibits Tuesday night when they noticed a Mangrove Snake had slithered out of its enclosure, the AP reported.

ABC reported that zoo workers think the snake slipped through some mesh that covers a vent. Zookeepers do not think that the snake will escape the Jungle World exhibit.

According to the National Zoo, Mangrove snakes are described as a slender snake that is primarily black "with yellow scales around its face and bands around its body. The yellow bands do not generally join over the back or under the belly." The missing snake measures in at about 3 and a half feet long.

The Mangrove snake is mildly venomous. The National Zoo also reports that the Mangrove Snake’s poison is called denmotoxin and that “the snake’s venom is not lethal to humans but can cause painful swelling and discoloration of the skin.”

However, the zoo claims that they are not known for being a danger to humans. The zoo told outlets that the snakes are active at night, but are mostly shy and timid.

The Bronx Zoo posted a notice Wednesday to inform visitors of the situation.