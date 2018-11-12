Vets, active military can now get discounted Citi Bike membership

New York troops can now get a discounted Citi Bike membership, allowing them to use the bike share service for a lower cost beginning this Veterans Day.

Citi Bike teamed up with the New York City Department of Veterans’ Services for the offer, which provides a $35 discount on a Citi Bike membership for active military personnel, reservists and veterans.

That $35 off marks a just-over 20 percent discount on the annual Citi Bike membership cost of $169 a year, bringing the cost down to $134. The offer will be valid year-round.

“As a Navy veteran myself, I have deep respect for the incalculable sacrifices made by those men and women who chose to serve our country in uniform and protect our way of life," said Kris Sandor, Citi Bike General Manager, in a statement.

"Veterans Day is not just supposed to be a few nice words, but a time for all New Yorkers, including its thousands of businesses, to recommit ourselves to serving our veterans in any way we can,” he continued. “The respect we have for our military should be a daily activity, not just once a year. I hope veterans from across New York take advantage of this new, year-round offer and use Citi Bike as a very affordable, fun, and healthy way to get around the city."

How to get a veterans, military discount on a Citi Bike membership

Vets and current troops can take advantage of the military discount by visiting citibikenyc.com/veterans, where they’ll have to upload information confirming their military status, like an active military duty form, current orders, DD214 or award citation.

Once that’s been validated, they’ll receive a discount code to get $35 off a Citi Bike membership online or through the Citi Bike app.

On Veterans Day, the discount can be redeemed in person at the Citi Bike station located at 59th Street and Central Park South in Manhattan.

The first 100 people to take advantage of this military discount by the end of Sunday, Nov. 18 will also get a free Citi Bike helmet.