Vita Coco brings effervescent, Instagrammable pop-up to SoHo

We New Yorkers love our sparkling water as much as we love highly Instagrammable moments, and thanks to the Pop Shop by Vita Coco, we’ll get to mix the two this weekend in SoHo.

The coconut water brand is bringing its brand-new Vita Coco Sparkling collection to life in the most effervescent way this Friday through Sunday with a four-room pop-up shop that will be open from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. at 138 Wooster St.

The Pop Shop by Vita Coco will host fun programming featuring food pairings, celebrities and influencers and, considering the good-for-you nature of the brand, there will be lots of fitness and wellness activities, too.

“We all know consumer habits are evolving. People don’t just want to buy a product anymore. They want to know your brand on a deeper level and to feel connected to the values you represent,” Jane Prior, Vita Coco’s executive vice president of global brand strategy, told Metro. “We’re excited to push the boundaries of what a leading better-for-you beverage company is expected to do by creating tangible experiences. It also doesn’t hurt that it’s colorful and full of eye-catching moments.”

That the Pop Shop by Vita Coco definitely is, with its sunny yellow, bright pink and lime green walls and bubble-like décor that mimics the new grapefruit, lemon ginger, raspberry lime and pineapple passion fruit flavors of Vita Coco Sparkling.

“Sparkling is a fun product and brand, and we couldn’t imagine a better way for our marketing campaign to culminate into one IRL moment,” Prior said.

Sip these festivities at the Pop Shop by Vita Coco

“Teaming up with the finest of NYC’s wellness community allows us to showcase the benefits of our nutrient-rich, electrolyte-packed portfolio of products,” Prior said.

The programming for the Pop Shop by Vita Coco this weekend includes:

• Sky Ting Yoga with founders Chloe + Krissy and Beth Cook

• Panels about self-care, finding your “inner fizz” and more with wellness, fitness and disruptive startup thought leaders

• Meditation with MNDFL

• Breathwork workshop by Kingsley Delacato

• DanceBody class with Bala Bangles

For info or to RSVP, visit Eventbright or Facebook.