What to know about MTA service for 4th of July

Planning to take MTA mass transit for your 4th of July holiday travels? Here's what to know. (iStock)

It’s hard to believe 4th of July is almost here, but if you are planning to travel via MTA mass transit for the holiday, we’ve got everything you need to know.

The MTA will add extra getaway trains on Tuesday afternoon, the day before the holiday, on the LIRR, Metro-North and Staten Island Railway, and all three railroads will operate on their Sunday schedules on the 4th of July.

On Tuesday, Metro-North will have 17 additional getaway train departures from Grand Central Terminal between 1 p.m. and 4:11 p.m.

Starting at 2:22 p.m. on Tuesday, LIRR will add eight train departures from Penn Station, four on the Babylon Branch, one on the Far Rockaway Branch and three on the Port Jefferson Branch.

MTA subway service for 4th of July

There will not be 6 or 7 express train service on the 4th of July, and B trains will not operate, the MTA said. Straphangers are encouraged to use A, C, D or Q trains as alternatives.

With the Macy’s 4th of July fireworks celebration taking place in the East River between 23rd Street and 41st Street from 9:25 p.m. to 9:50 p.m., the MTA will increase subway service on the 4, 7, A, C, F, N and S 42nd Street Shuttle before and after the fireworks.

There will also be holiday fireworks around 9:45 p.m. in Coney Island and around 9:25 p.m. at Exchange Place in Jersey City, and if crowds of New Yorkers go to Battery Park and Battery Park City in Lower Manhattan, the MTA said that N trains will provide additional service via the Montague tunnel to Whitehall Street and Rector Street.

MTA bus service for 4th of July

MTA buses will operate on a Saturday schedule for the 4th of July, and since may routes do not run on Saturdays or only operate at certain times, riders should check mta.info for current operating schedules.

The MTA warned that the M9, M14 A/D, M15 local, M15 SBS, M23 SBS, M34 SBS, M42, M50, M101, M102, M103, B24, B32, B43, B62, Q24, Q32, Q59, Q60, Q102 and Q103 bus routes could be affected by delays and detours on the 4th of July.

Staten Island Railway service for 4th of July

On Friday, June 29, SIR will operate its Early Departure Getaway schedule, with the addition of earlier afternoon train starting at 2:30 p.m. from the St. George Ferry Terminal.

The getaway schedule will also be in effect on Tuesday, with one express train and one local train awaiting every Staten Island Ferry boat until 7:50 p.m.

On the 4th of July, the SIR will run on a Sunday schedule, and is prepared to add extra service prior to and after fireworks as needed, the MTA said.

MTA bridges and tunnels for 4th of July

All routine maintenance and temporary construction work on MTA bridges and tunnels will be suspended Tuesday at 1 p.m. through the morning rush hour on Thursday to accommodate vehicular travel for 4th of July.

For complete schedules, visit mta.info.