Everything you need to know about the Women’s March on NYC

From the march's start time and route to street closures and weather, we’ve got you covered.

For the second year in a row, tens of thousands of people will converge on city streets for the Women's March on NYC. (Lenyon Whitaker)

The day after Donald Trump became the 45th president of the United States of America last January, the Women’s March on Washington — and its hundreds of sister marches — became the largest organized protest in the nation’s history.

On Saturday, a year to the day since Trump’s inauguration, tens of thousands of protesters are expected to unite once again on our streets to carry the torch as part of the Women’s March on New York City.

“Post the 2017 Women’s March on NYC, countless women were inspired to change their lives,” the Women’s March Alliance, the nonprofit organizer of the protest, wrote on its website. “We’ve heard stories of women successfully demanding equal pay, becoming entrepreneurs, running for office, standing up against sexual harassment and even beginning to believe in themselves for the first time. We hope the 2018 Women’s March on NYC will have the same impact.”

Here’s what you need to know about the Women’s March on NYC:

• Logistics

Lineup begins at 11 a.m. at Central Park West and 72nd Street. A rally will be held at noon, after which participants will march through Midtown to the end of the route at 43rd Street and Sixth Avenue.

• Street closures

According to the DOT, the following street closures will be in effect from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturday:

- Central Park West between 86th Street and Columbus Circle

- 76th Street between Columbus Avenue and Central Park West

- 74th Street between Columbus Avenue and Central Park West

- 71st Street between Columbus Avenue and Central Park West

- 68th Street between Columbus Avenue and Central Park West

- 64th Street between Broadway and Central Park West

- 62nd Street between Broadway and Central Park West

- 61st Street between Broadway and Central Park West

- Columbus Circle between Central Park West and West 59th Street

- West 59th Street between Columbus Circle and 6th Avenue

- 6th Avenue between West 59th Street and West 45th Street

- 45th Street between 7th Avenue and 5th Avenue

- 44th Street between 7th Avenue and 5th Avenue

- 43rd Street between 6th Avenue and 7th Avenue

- 6th Avenue between West 45th and West 43rd Streets

• What you can bring to the Women’s March on NYC

While large bags and backpacks are allowed, organizers do not encourage you to bring them due to the anticipated attendance. The NYPD will be doing soft checks.

While attendees area encouraged to bring posters and signs, they should be made from paper, poster board or materials like cardboard. The NYPD has banned wooden poles, sticks, flagpoles and handles and metal wires.

• Weather for the Women’s March on NYC

As of press time, Saturday will be sunny with a high near 53, according to the National Weather Service.

• Post-march activities

After the Women’s March on NYC, several events will be held across the city, from activism events like VoteRunLead’s “Women Run 2018” to teach women how to run for office to social and arts and entertainment festivities.

Visit womensmarchalliance.org for more info.