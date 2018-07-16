Where are NYC cooling centers?

Heat advisory prompts warnings for New Yorkers to cool off and breathe easy, as temperatures are also affecting air quality in the city.

July came in with a bang of heat, and after a few days of reasonably mild weather New York City is once again facing a heat advisory thanks to soaring temperatures and poor air quality. City officials on Monday warned New Yorkers to stay safe and avoid the heat by taking shelter in one of many NYC cooling centers open this week.

The National Weather has issued a heat advisory in effect for New York City from 12 p.m. Monday through 6 p.m. Tuesday, July 17. High heat and humidity are in the forecast, with heat index values in the mid to upper 90s. An air quality alert is also in effect through 11 p.m. Monday.

“Use air conditioning or visit a cooling center, drink lots of water, and avoid strenuous outdoor activity during the hottest part of the day,” said NYC Emergency Management Commissioner Joseph Esposito.

Where to find NYC cooling centers

To help New Yorkers beat the heat, NYC cooling centers are open throughout the five boroughs Monday and Tuesday, July 17. Cooling centers are air-conditioned facilities such as libraries, community centers, senior centers, and NYCHA facilities that are open to the public during heat emergencies. Here's a list of some NYC cooling centers, by neighborhood.

Manhattan - Midtown cooling centers

-Science, Industry and Business Library at 188 Madison Ave.

-Sage ISC at 305 7th Ave. 15th floor

-Project Find Woodstock NSC at 127th W 43 St

-Muhlenberg Library at 209 W. 23rd St

Manhattan - Downtown cooling centers

-City Hall NSC at 100 Gold St.

-Battery Park City Library at 175 North End Ave.

-Independence Plaza NSC at 310 Greenwich Street

-NY Chinatown NSC at 70 Mulberry St

Manhattan - West Side cooling centers

-Columbus Library at 742 10th Ave.

-Project Find Clinton NSC at 530 W 55th St

-Bloomingdale Library at 150 W 100th St.

-Morningside Heights Library at 2900 Broadway

Manhattan - East Side cooling centers

-Sixty-Seventh Street Library at E 67th St

-Yorkville Library at 222 E 79th St.

-Ninety-Sixth Street Library at 112 E. 96th St.

-Corsi House NSC at 307 E. 116 St.

Brooklyn cooling centers

-Walt Whitman Library at 93 St. Edwards St

-Brooklyn Central Library at 10 Grand Army Plaza

-Williamsburg Library at 240 Division Ave.

-Flatbush Library at 22 Linden Blvd.

Queens cooling centers

-Astoria Library at 14-01 Astoria Blvd.

-Woodside Library at 54-22 Skillman Ave.

-Sunnyside Library at 43-06 Greenpoint Ave.

-Jackson Heights Library at 35-51 81st St.

The Bronx cooling centers

-Bronx House Weinberg NSC at 990 Pelham Pkwy

-Bronxworks E Roberts Moore NSC at 515 Jackson Ave.

-Tremont Library at 1866 Washington Ave.

-Grand Concourse Library at 155 E. 173 St.

But these are just a few NYC cooling centers. New York actually offers several dozen more throughout all five boroughts. To find your closest cooling center, visit the NYC Cooling Center Finder at https://maps.nyc.gov/oem/cc/ and type your address or intersection into the search field on the upper-left corner of the map and then hit “Enter." Cooling centers may change their hours daily, so New Yorkers are encouraged to check the online tool before they go.

You can also find a NYC cooling center, including accessible facilities closest to you, by calling 311 (212-639-9675 for Video Relay Service, or TTY: 212-504-4115).