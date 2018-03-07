Where to celebrate International Women’s Day in NYC

As part of the annual global movement, there will be a slew of events taking place across the city.

Here's a sampling of ways you can commemorate International Women's Day in New York City. (iStock)

With Thursday International Women’s Day, thousands across the globe will celebrate the social, economic, cultural and political achievements of women under this year’s theme, #PressForProgress.

#PressForProgress strives to not only extend the momentum of recent women’s equality movements like #MeToo and #TimesUp but to also serve as a call to action to continue that fight for gender equality.

While there will be assemblies, conferences, exhibits, rallies, festivals and more taking place worldwide, New Yorkers won’t have to go very far to find their own slew of International Women’s Day events.

Here’s a sampling of what’s going on around town Thursday for International Women’s Day. For more info, visit internationalwomensday.com/events.

How to commemorate International Women’s Day in NYC

• International Women’s Strike NYC

This rally and subsequent march through Downtown Manhattan begins at 4 p.m. in Washington Square Park to encourage “women and their allies to strike from all labor, both paid an unpaid for one hour.”

• Pussycat Painting Party

This modern interpretation of Judy Chicago’s 1979 feminist piece “The Dinner Party,” will take place at 7 p.m. at New York City Baha’i Center (53 E. 11th St.) and is “a celebration of women and vaginas throughout herstory” featuring spoken word artists, music, food and more.

• Women Who Do: Inspiring the Next Generation of Boss Ladies

This panel discussion from 6-9 p.m. at The Williamsburg Hotel (96 Wythe Ave., Brooklyn) is centered on mentoring young women and includes New York Pilates founder Heather Andersen, CAP Beauty co-founder Cindy DiPrima, Alex Fine of Dame Products, Kristina Marino of Kombrewcha and more.

• Women’s Human Rights: Migrant Domestic Violence Victims

This roundtable discussion at Fordham Law School (150 W. 62nd St.) features legal professionals from Harvard University, the United Nations and more.

• The Heroines’ Writing Circle Project

The project will launch at the SLA Gallery (307 W. 30th St., 3rd floor) at 6:30 p.m. Attendees are asked to bring a picture of the most influential heroine in their life for a “Wall of Honor” and a piece of writing they can read for a two-minute open mic.

• #PetalsForProgress

FTD and Popsugar will host a pop-up from 1-6 p.m. at 34 Little W. 12th St. where there will be bouquet-building demos, installations and 10,000 free bouquets for New Yorkers to give to the inspiring women in their life.