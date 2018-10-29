1 of 2 winning $750M Powerball tickets sold in Harlem

One of the two winning tickets for Saturday’s $750 million Powerball drawing was bought at a bodega in Harlem, lottery officials said. (Getty)

One of the two winning tickets for Saturday’s $750 million Powerball drawing was purchased right here in New York City, according to lottery officials. It was the fourth-largest jackpot in the country’s history.

A Powerball ticket that matched all six winning numbers — 8, 12, 19 and 27 with Powerball 4 — was bought a store in Redfield, Iowa, which has a population of 835 according to the 2010 Census. The other was purchased at West Harlem Deli at 2040 Fifth Ave. in Harlem.

While the Powerball winner has yet to claim their winnings, the manager of the bodega told the New York Post that the newly minted millionaire is probably a regular.

“We always have the same customers. We don’t really get new traffic,” Carlos Diaz told the Post.

City Powerball winner has year to claim prize

The New York Powerball winner has a year to claim their prize, and can opt for annual installments or a one-time payout that would be slightly more than $198 million when split with the winner from Iowa, lottery officials told The New York Times.

According to New York state law, the Powerball winner will not be able to remain anonymous once they claim their prize.

“It’s mandated that they come to a public event to receive their check,” Brad Maione, a spokesman for the state Gaming Commission, told the Times. “It protects the integrity of the lottery and bolsters public confidence that people actually do win.”

Powerball drawings take place in 44 states, as well as Puerto Rico, the U.S. Virgin Islands and Washington, D.C.

Just four days before the two ticketholders won Saturday’s Powerball jackpot, one winning ticket sold in South Carolina claimed the $1.5 billion Mega Millions lottery, which was the second-largest jackpot.

