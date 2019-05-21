Woman stabbed, beaten to death with knife and cutting board

A woman was beaten and killed Monday by her boyfriend inside their Queens apartment, according to police.

Isabel Galeano, 44, was killed in her home at Atari Lane, near 93rd Ave. in South Jamaica, Queens around 2 p.m., allegedly at the hands of her boyfriend, 56-year-old Isidro Pacheco.

Police say Pacheco repeatedly stabbed Galeano in the back, and also beat her with a wooden cutting board. She was rushed to the Jamaica Hospital, where she died around 7:45 a.m. on Tuesday morning. Pacheco later blamed his attack on a "brain surgery," according to the NY Post.

About an hour after the police began investigating, Pacheco surrendered at the 103rd Precinct.

“Why did you do that?” Pacheco reportedly told cops she pleaded while under attack. He's charged with murder, assault and the criminal procession of a weapon.

Some outlets reported that the couples shares a child, though that has not been confirmed.