Date announced for 2019 Women’s March NYC

For the third year in a row, thousands of participants in the Women's March NYC will flood the streets of Manhattan on Jan. 19, 2019. (Lenyon Whitaker)

On the heels of the advancement of Brett Kavanaugh’s Supreme Court nomination — and last week’s explosive hearings about the sexual assault allegations against him — the 2019 date has been set for the Women’s March NYC.

The third annual Women’s March NYC will take place Jan. 19 as one of the many sister events of the Women’s March on Washington. The large-scale protests began the day after President Donald Trump took office in 2017 and became the largest coordinated protest in U.S. history with nearly 5 million participants.

"Women are outraged," Women’s March co-chair Linda Sarsour told CNN Saturday. “We are enraged at the vote yesterday that came out of the Senate Judiciary Committee, and the Women's March thinks that the administration, that Republicans in America, particularly those who are elected officials, think that we were a one-hit wonder."

The mission statement on the organization’s website for the 2019 Women’s March serves as both a reminder to those elected officials — and a rallying cry for the coming “women’s wave:”

“We are outraged. We are organized. They forgot that 5 million women lit the world on fire two years ago. On January 19, 2019, we’re going to remind them when we flood the streets of Washington, D.C., and cities across the globe. Save the date: The #WomensWave is coming, and we’re sweeping the world forward with us.”

2019 Women’s March NYC: What we know so far

More than 10,000 people have already expressed interest in attending the 2019 Women's March NYC. While details on speakers and performers are forthcoming, here's what we know so far:

The 2019 Women’s March NYC will start at 11 a.m. on Saturday, Jan. 19, with the march stepping off at 11:30 a.m. at West 61st Street and Central Park West.

It will then follow the same route as the 2018 Women’s March NYC, down Central Park West and around Columbus Circle before heading east to Sixth Avenue. Marchers will then head south on Sixth Avenue to the end of the march route at 43rd Street and Sixth Avenue.

Organizers said all permits have been filed with Manhattan officials and the Women’s March NYC will take place rain or shine.

For more info, visit womensmarchalliance.org.

