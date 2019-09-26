11-month-old overdoses on heroin

In Chester County, an 11-month-old baby boy is recovering from a heroin and fentanyl overdose.

It was reported that a family member found the infant unconscious and not breathing inside a parked car. CBS reports that the baby was found Wednesday at 6:45 p.m. on Limestone Road, which is located inside West Fallowfield Township.

Pennsylvania State Police told media outlets that the infant's parents, who have been identified as Charles R. Salzman Jr. and Kristen Bristow, fell asleep in their car after ingesting the drugs.

It was reported that the baby somehow found the drugs while inside the car and ingested them while both parents were sleeping.

CBS reports that when EMS arrived, they administered three doses of Narcan to the baby, and the child was transported to AI duPont Hospital in Delaware.

Officials say that they found numerous drugs and drug paraphernalia inside the parent's home, which was also located on Limestone road.

The couple were taken to the Chester County Prison and are facing multiple charges, including endangering the welfare of a child, aggravated assault, and reckless endangerment.