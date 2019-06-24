11 shootings cap off back-to-back violent weekends in Philly

Philadelphia Police are looking for information in the wake of another violent weekend of shootings which left 11 people injured, including a child, throughout the city.

According to police, an 8-year-old boy was grazed by a bullet while he was playing outside, and a 16-year-old was hit in the leg during a drive-by shooting in North Philadelphia at about 6 p.m. on Sunday.

Just before 3:30 p.m, 39-year-old William Wright was shot six times, and is now fighting for his life, according to CBS Philly.

The city-wide carnage began at about 8 p.m. on Saturday, when a 22-year-old man was rushed to the hospital after police say he was shot in the leg. Police found four people injured on 24th and Moore Streets after a shooting at about 10:30 p.m. Three men were listed in stable condition, while a fourth man was listed in critical condition.

On Sunday morning, police patrolled the 700 block of North 46th Street and Somerset Street after another shooting sent two more people to the hospital.

This recent wave of weekend gun violence followed a horrifying prior weekend, in which 28 people were shot, and five did not survive. One of the shootings took place at a graduation party, where five people were injured, one fatally.

According to Philly Police data, gun violence is up 3 percent and homicides have risen more than 6 percent compared to this time last year.

On Saturday, Philadelphia Mayor Jim Kenney walked the streets of West Philadelphia and called for people to put their weapons down.

"I want to make sure that they understand that we have their back and we want to make sure that people in this community and other communities know that the governor cares about what's going on and we want to try to stop it and reverse this trend," Kenney told News Radio KYW.

The Anti-Violence and Anti-Drug Network has been working to keep peace in the streets by hosting community walks since last summer.

“They’re people who grew up in neighborhoods like this and for that reason they have some built-in credibility. It’s easy for them to establish a rapport, and the interaction is a big part of what helps us to prevent violence,” executive director of the Anti-Violence and Anti-Drug Network George Mosee told CBS Philly

So far, police have made no arrests in connection to any of the shootings.