What to know about this weekend's Philadelphia Marathon

This weekend is the 2019 Philadelphia Marathon, one of the top ten most popular road marathons in the nation thanks to the course's scenic, flat terrain and the city's spirited fans.

Since the marathon features both a full and half-marathon, the city is about to get a whole lot busier this weekend. Here’s everything you need to know about the 2019 AACR Philadelphia Marathon.

When is the 2019 Philadelphia Marathon?

The marathon takes place from Nov. 22-24. The races and date are as follows, according to the website: AACR Philadelphia Marathon on Sunday, Nov. 24; the Dietz & Watson Half Marathon, Rothman Orthopaedics 8K and Dunkin’ Kids Fun Run on Saturday, Nov. 23; and a free two-day Health & Fitness Expo on Friday, Nov. 22 and Saturday, Nov. 23.

What is the route for the 2019 Philadelphia Marathon?

Philadelphia Marathon organizers say runners can expect beautiful views through Fairmount Park and along the Schuylkill River, with neighborhood crowds gathering on sidewalks in University City and Manayunk. "Weave through the well-traveled streets of our historic district, passing sights familiar to Franklin, Washington and the rest of the gang, and end your race speeding towards the steps of the majestic Art Museum," the marathon's official website states. To view more information on the routes for the 2019 Philadelphia Marathon, visit phl.maps.arcgis.com.

Road closures for 2019 Philadelphia Marathon:

2019 Philadelphia Marathon closures for Friday, Nov. 22

The inner-drive lanes (both directions) of the Benjamin Franklin Parkway will be closed, from 9:30 a.m. until 2:45 p.m., on Friday, Nov. 22. At 2:45 p.m., all lanes will be opened for the afternoon rush hour. Inbound, inner lanes from Binswanger Triangle to 22nd Street will remain closed.

2019 Philadelphia Marathon Road Closures for Saturday, Nov. 23

Street closures will be in effect for the AACR Philadelphia Half Marathon, Rothman Institute 8K, and Dunkin’ Munchkin Run on Saturday, from 2 a.m. until 3 p.m., along the Benjamin Franklin Parkway, between 20th and 25th Streets, and also on Kelly Drive, Martin Luther King Jr. Drive and numerous other roads in Center City.

Prior to Saturday, “No Parking” signs will be posted in the Parkway area, and along the race course. On Saturday, the vicinity near 18th Street and the Parkway, and the Logan Circle area will be closed to vehicular traffic until approximately 11:30 a.m.

• 17th Street, from Arch Street to Vine Street

• 18th Street, from Arch Street to Callowhill Street

• 19th Street, from Arch Street to Callowhill Street

• 20th Street, from Arch Street to Callowhill Street

• 21st Street, from Arch Street to Spring Garden Street

• 22nd Street, from Arch Street to Spring Garden Street

• Benjamin Franklin Parkway, from 16th Street to 22nd Street

• Market Street, from 6th Street to 16th Street

• Chestnut Street, from 5th Street to 8th Street

• 6th Street, from Market Street to Chestnut Street

• 5th Street, from Chestnut Street to Race Street

• South Penn Square

• Juniper Street, from Chestnut Street to Market Street

• John F. Kennedy Boulevard, from Juniper Street to 17th Street

• 15th Street, from Race Street to Chestnut Street

• 16th Street, from Chestnut Street to Race Street

• Race Street, from 6th Street to Columbus Boulevard

• Columbus Boulevard (southbound lanes), from Vine Street to Washington Avenue

• Southbound off-ramp, from I-95 at Washington Avenue

• Washington Avenue, from Columbus Boulevard to Front Street

• Front Street, from Washington Avenue to South Street

• South Street, from Front Street to 7th Street

• 6th Street, from Bainbridge Street to Locust Street

• Lombard Street, from 5th Street to Broad Street

• 13th Street, from Bainbridge Street to Chestnut Street

• Walnut Street, from 12th Street to 34th Street

• 33rd Street, from Walnut Street to Spring Garden Street

• 34th Street, from Spring Garden Street to Girard Avenue

• Spring Garden Street, from 32nd Street to 34th Street

• Girard Avenue, 33rd Street to 38th Street

• 33rd Street, from Girard Avenue to Cecil B. Moore Avenue

• Reservoir Drive from 33rd to Diamond

• Mt. Pleasant Drive

• Fountain Green Drive

• Kelly Drive

Motorists and pedestrians can expect significant delays when trying to cross roads or streets adjacent to the course. Police will allow traffic through intersections along the course, when possible, depending on the flow of the race participants.

All streets (with the exception of Eakins Oval) are scheduled to be reopened by 2 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 23. Eakins Oval will be opened by 5 p.m. The inner drive of the Parkway (inbound), from Binswanger Triangle to 22nd Street, will be closed until Sunday afternoon at 5 p.m.

As part of enhanced security for the Half Marathon, City of Philadelphia “No Parking” regulations will be strictly enforced. All vehicles on the race route will be relocated, beginning at 2 a.m. on Saturday, Nov. 23. Owners of towed vehicles are encouraged to contact the Philadelphia Parking Authority.

2019 Philadelphia Marathon Road Closures for Sunday, Nov. 24

• 17th Street, from Arch Street to Vine Street

• 18th Street, from Arch Street to Callowhill Street

• 19th Street, from Arch Street to Callowhill Street

• 20th Street, from Arch Street to Callowhill Street

• 21st Street, from Arch Street to Spring Garden Street

• 22nd Street, from Arch Street to Spring Garden Street

• Benjamin Franklin Parkway, from 16th Street to 22nd Street

• Arch Street, between 3rd Street and 16th Street

• 4th Street, between Arch Street and Vine Streets

• Race Street, from 6th Street to Columbus Boulevard

• Columbus Boulevard (southbound lanes), from Vine Street to Washington Avenue

• Southbound off-ramp, from I-95 at Washington Avenue

• Washington Avenue, from Columbus Boulevard to Front Street

• Front Street, from Washington Avenue to South Street

• South Street, from Front Street to 7th Street

• 6th Street, from Bainbridge Street to Market Street

• Chestnut Street, from 6th Street to 23rd Street

• 22nd Street, from Locust Street to Market Street

• Walnut Street, from 21st Street to 34th Street

• 33rd Street, from Walnut Street to Chestnut Street

• Chestnut Street, from 33rd Street to 34th Street

• 34th Street, from Chestnut Street to Girard Avenue

• Lansdowne Drive, from Girard Avenue to South Concourse Drive

• South Concourse Drive, from Lansdowne to West Memorial Hall Drive

• East Memorial Hall Drive, from South Concourse to Avenue of the Republic

• Avenue of the Republic, from East Memorial Hall Drive to Catholic Fountain

• Belmont Avenue, Montgomery to Parkside Avenue

• States Drive to Lansdowne Drive

• Lansdowne Drive to Black Road

• Black Road

• Martin Luther King Jr. Drive

• Kelly Drive

• The Falls Bridge

• Ridge Avenue, from Schoolhouse Lane to Manayunk Avenue

• Main Street, from Ridge Avenue to Conarroe Street

Motorists and pedestrians can expect significant delays when trying to cross roads or streets that are adjacent to the course. Police will allow traffic through intersections along the course, when possible, depending on the flow of the race participants. All streets are scheduled to be reopened by 5 p.m. on Sunday, Nov. 24.

SEPTA Service for the 2019 Philadelphia Marathon Weekend

The marathon will impact many routes.

The impacted routes are listed below:

Bus Routes 7, 32, 33, 38, 43, and 48 will operate on a temporary detour.

Routes K-12

• K, R, 2, 4, 5, 7, 9, 12

Routes 16-31

• 16, 17, 21, 23, 25, 27, 30, 31

Routes 32-47

• 32, 33, 35, 38, 40, 42, 43, 47

Routes 47M-125

• 47M, 48, 57, 61, 64, 65, 124/125, Trolley Route 15 (Bus)

For an updated list of the SEPTA delays and detours, go to Real Time.

Regional Rails for the 2019 Philadelphia Marathon Weekend

• Media/Elwyn Line: Saturday and Sunday schedule adjustment for INBOUND (toward Center City) trains only.

• Paoli/Thorndale Line: Shuttle Bus substitution between Thorndale/Malvern and Bryn Mawr Stations.

• West Trenton Line: Saturday and Sunday schedule adjustment for OUTBOUND (toward West Trenton) trains only.