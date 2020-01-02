2020 Mummers Parade marchers accused of wearing blackface

A Mummers brigade is facking backlash for apparently wearing blackface at the 2020 Mummers Parade in Philadelphia on New Year’s Day.

As a result, Froggy Carr has been disqualified from the competition, and Mayor Kenney said there could be more repercussions. Members of the brigade deny racism and said there were no ill intentions.

Mayor Kenney shared his thoughts on the situation on Twitter and tweeted, “The use of blackface by someone affiliated with Froggy Carr today was abhorrent and unacceptable. This selfish, hateful behavior has no place in the Mummers, or the city itself. We must be better than this. The group was disqualified, and we will be exploring additional penalties.”

The use of blackface by someone affiliated with Froggy Carr today was abhorrent and unacceptable. This selfish, hateful behavior has no place in the Mummers, or the city itself. We must be better than this. The group was disqualified and we will be exploring additional penalties. — Jim Kenney (@PhillyMayor) January 1, 2020

The theme of Froggy Carr’s performance on Broad Street was Gritty. They had an inflatable Gritty balloon outside their clubhouse, which is located in South Philly.

During the parade, the group held umbrellas resemble the mascot, and they were in black and orange costumes.

Performers also different color combinations of face paint on including orange and black, orange and white, and more, but at least two members were only wore black face paint.

ABC reports that Philly banned blackface from the parade in the 1960’s.