2020 Women's March on Philadelphia: street closures, parking restrictions, route

The 2020 Women's March on Philadelphia makes its return to the City of Brotherly Love this weekend. The march gathered support worldwide and has become a worldwide phenomenon.

When will the 2020 Women's March on Philadelphia take place?

The 2020 Women's March on Philadelphia will be taking place Saturday, Jan. 18, 2020.

Where will the 2020 Women's March on Philadelphia take place?

The march will be taking place on the Benjamin Franklin Parkway and Eakins Oval.

How long is the Women's March on Philadelphia?

All marchers will assemble at Logan Circle, Aviator Park and Benjamin Franklin Parkway beginning at 8 a.m. A press release states that the march will begin at 10 a.m., and once participants get to Eakins Oval, the rally will start at 10:30 a.m. The event will end at around 12:30 p.m.

What are the 2020 Women's March on Philadelphia Road Closures?

According to a press release, they are as follows:

The following streets will be closed from 8 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. on Saturday, Jan. 18:

-Benjamin Franklin Parkway between 18th Street and 20th Street (including Logan Circle)

-19th Street between Race Street and Vine Street

-Race Street between 20th Street and Logan Circle

The following streets will be closed from 8 a.m. to approximately 2 p.m. on Saturday, Jan. 18:

-Benjamin Franklin Parkway between 22nd Street and 24th Street

-Spring Garden Street from Pennsylvania Avenue to Benjamin Franklin Parkway

-Kelly Drive (outbound) from Benjamin Franklin Parkway to Fairmount Avenue

-Kelly Drive (inbound) from 25th Street to Benjamin Franklin Parkway

-Martin Luther King, Jr. Drive between Eakins Oval and Sweetbriar Drive

The march route from 20th Street and the Benjamin Franklin Parkway West to the Philadelphia Museum of Art and Eakins Oval will be closed to traffic at 10 a.m. Benjamin Franklin Parkway and numbered cross streets east of 22nd Street will re-open as the march progresses. All roads east of 22nd Street are expected to re-open to traffic by 11 a.m.

Starting at 8 a.m. on Saturday, Jan. 18, inbound (eastbound) traffic on Kelly Drive must exit Kelly Drive at Fairmount Avenue due to the closure of the outer lanes on the Benjamin Franklin Parkway. Those wishing to access the west side of the Philadelphia Museum of Art should continue to 25th Street and turn right on Anne d'Harnoncourt Drive.

The Franklin Institute will remain open for business on Saturday, Jan. 18. The main entrance on 20th Street will be open, and guests driving into the area are encouraged to utilize the Franklin Institute's parking garage. The parking garage can be accessed by traveling eastbound on Winter Street from either 22nd Street or the I-676 off-ramp. Vehicles will be directed to turn right at 21st and Winter Streets, and the garage entrance is on 21st Street on the left.

What are the parking restrictions for the 2020 Women's March on Philadelphia?

The streets listed are "Temporary No Parking" zones. These zones will be in effect from 6 a.m. to 2 p.m.

-20th Street from Race Street to Benjamin Franklin Parkway (east side of the street)

-Benjamin Franklin Parkway from 16th Street to 20th Street

-19th Street from Cherry Street to Vine Street

-18th Street from Arch Street to Vine Street

-17th Street from Race Street to Arch Street

-Cherry Street from 16th Street to 17th street

-Benjamin Franklin Parkway from 20th Street to Eakins Oval (all lanes)

-21st Street from Pennsylvania Avenue to Race Street

-22nd Street from Pennsylvania Avenue to Winter Street

-Spring Garden Street from 21st Street to 23rd Street (north side of the street)

-Winter Street from 20th Street to 21st Street

-John F. Kennedy Boulevard from Broad Street to 16th Street (north side of the street)

How will SEPTA be impacted by the 2020 Women's March on Philadelphia?

The following SEPTA bus routes will be detoured on Jan. 18, from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.

2, 7, 32, 33, 38, 43, 48 and 49. For more updated information, go to SEPTA.org.