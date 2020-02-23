3 mumps cases reported at Temple University

There have been three cases of mumps confirmed at Temple University this semester.

Inquirer.com reports that Temple’s Student Health Services sent out a massive email about the mumps threat on Friday. It was reported that the email was sent to staff, students and faculty members.

Philadelphia Department of Public Health confirmed to Inquirer.com that there have been two confirmed cases of the mumps and one “probable” case.

“We’re working closely with Temple Student Health and are hopeful that the vaccine clinics from last year and Temple’s quick action will stop this before anyone else gets sick,” Jim Garrow, a health department spokesperson, told the outlet.

This is not the first time there have been cases of mumps reported on campus. It was reported that last year, there were 186 cases of the mumps reported on the Temple campus starting in March. Of those cases, 175 impacted students, nine people with no connection to the school, and two faculty members.

To combat the outbreak last year, Temple offered two walk-in clinics where students could get the measles, mumps and rubella vaccine for free, according to Inquirer.com. It was reported that the clinics administered 4,819 doses of the vaccine.

It has been reported that this year, the three cases so far were all students. Temple spokesperson Ray Betzner said all three students are back in class.

The outbreak caused the Temple to change its vaccination policy. The student health department now requires newly enrolled students to provide proof that they have received two doses of the MMR vaccine.

In the Friday email, Mark Denys, Senior Director of Health Services said that his department is working with people who had direct contact with the infected students in their efforts to prevent the virus from spreading.

When it comes to spreading the virus, the CDC says that, “It spreads through direct contact with saliva or respiratory droplets from the mouth, nose, or throat." An infected person can spread the virus by:

—Coughing, sneezing or talking

—Sharing items that may have saliva on them, such as water bottles or cups

—Participating in close-contact activities with others, such as playing sports, dancing or kissing

—Touching objects or surfaces with unwashed hands that are then touched by others

The CDC also reports that, “An infected person can likely spread mumps from a few days before their salivary glands begin to swell to up to five days after the swelling begins. A person with mumps should limit their contact with others during this time. For example, stay home from school and do not attend social events.”

When it comes to symptoms of the virus, mumps is most well-known to give the victim puffy cheeks and a swollen jaw. The CDC says other symptoms before the puffiness maybe include headache, fever, muscle aches, tiredness and loss of appetite.

It has been reported that the symptoms usually appear 16-18 days after infection. However, sometimes the range can extend to 12-25 days.

The best way to be protected from mumps is to get the vaccine. Additionally, another way to help avoid the virus is not to kiss or share food or drinks with anyone with symptoms. Frequently wash your hands with soap and warm water or use hand sanitizer.