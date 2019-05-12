5 wounded in North Philly ambush shooting

Five men were shot and wounded, one critically, after being ambushed in North Philadelphia on Friday afternoon, authorities said.

According to police, surveillance video shows three teenagers stepping out of an alleyway and firing at the victims, who were walking down the street in a larger group of 10 to 11 males. The attack took place along N. Croskey Street near Berks Street around 5:30pm.

Police Commissioner Richard Ross said the teens, who were all believed to be younger than 15, "were obviously waiting for them," CBS 3 reported.

The victims were taken to Temple University Hospital. According to the Associated Press, they include a 26-year-old man who was shot in the head and wrist and was in critical condition over the weekend. The others were in stable condition: a 25-year-old shot in the back, a 26-year-old hit in the arms, hand and thigh, a 27-year-old hit in the heel and a 32-year-old hit in the back.

The investigation is ongoing. No arrests have been reported, and police have not released descriptions of the suspects other than their approximate age.

"It's tragic any time you get five people shot, regardless of what the circumstances are, but when you look at this video and see that it's kids no more than 10th grade," said Ross.