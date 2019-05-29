Garbage man find a woman’s body wrapped in plastic in a trash can in Frankford

A woman's body was found wrapped in plastic in the trash in the Frankford neighborhood.

Police are investigating after a woman’s body was found wrapped in plastic and dumped in a trash can in Philly’s Frankford neighborhood.

According to an interview with NBC, Philadelphia Police Department spokesman Miguel Torres said an employee with Republic Service Trash found the woman’s body at around 6:05 a.m. Wednesday morning in the 4600 block of Leiper Street.

The woman has been identified as a black female, and the cause of death and how long she has been dead is not clear. There is no word on her age.

When speaking with ABC, Hayes Johnson, a coworker of the driver, said he’s been on the job for nine years and has never seen something quite like this. Workers from the truck were reportedly sent home early to decompress from the upsetting incident.

In an interview with NBC, a local resident said that there are a lot of people in that area missing and residents are concerned.

Police have made no arrests as they continue to investigate.