‘Active shooter’ prank causes Walmart mayhem

The car the suspect fled the scene in

A group of people is wanted for faking an active shooter incident in a Warminster Walmart.

NBC reports that police responded to a call about someone shouting for people to get on the ground at a Walmart.

The incident occurred shortly before 2 pm Saturday at a Walmart located within 100 block of E. Street Road in Warminster Township.

It was reported that officers on the scene spoke to shoppers, who said that four or five men walked into the store and started to shout “gun,” “active shooter,” and “get down on the ground.”

Shoppers panicked and scrambled out of the Walmart and witnesses told police that the men began laughing before leaving.

It was reported that the males were accompanied by a female, who drove away in a light blue or silver Nissan Rogue, with the license plate No. KCT-3096.

It was reported that the group could face charges of reckless endangerment charges and potential terrorist threats.

If you or someone you know have any information, you are urged to call the police at 215-672-1000.