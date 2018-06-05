After Trump cancellation, fans call for Eagles rally at City Hall

After Trump retracts Eagles' Super Bowl celebration invite, some want to hold another celebration of the birds in Philly.

Hours after President Trump disinvited the Super Bowl champ Eagles from the White House, some Philadelphians were already planning a hometown celebration for the birds instead — in the form of an Eagles Rally in Philly.

Some took Mayor Kenney's response to Trump, in which he said "City Hall is always open for a celebration," as an invitation for an impromptu fête of the Lombardi Trophy-holding Eagles.

“City Hall is always open for a celebration," Mayor Kenney said in a statement trashing the president's decision. “Disinviting them from the White House only proves that our President is not a true patriot, but a fragile egomaniac obsessed with crowd size and afraid of the embarrassment of throwing a party which no one wants to attend."

A Facebook event quickly popped up calling for a celebration at 5 p.m. of the Eagles at City Hall.

"Let’s have a celebration of Super Bowl Champion Philadelphia Eagles - right in their hometown where America was born!" organizers of the "Philly Special Celebration of Super Bowl Champ Eagles" wrote on Facebook.

Meanwhile, U.S. Sen. Bob Casey bashed Trump and invited the Eagles' to instead come to Washington, D.C. to tour the Capitol and visit Congress.

"I'm proud of what the Eagles accomplished this year," Casey tweeted. "I’m skipping this political stunt at the White House and just invited the Eagles to Congress. Eagles How about a tour of the Capitol?"

Some 150 people had RSVPed to the Facebook event page for the Eagles rally in Center City as of Tuesday morning, but more were expected by evening.

Trump's alleged reasons for cancellation, related to the NFL anthem protests and a number of players saying they wouldn't attend, only earned the team more support from locals.

“The Eagles call the birthplace of our democracy home, so it’s no surprise that this team embodies everything that makes our country and our city great," Mayor Kenney said. "Their athletic accomplishments on the field led to an historic victory this year. Fans all across the country rallied behind them because we like to root for the underdog and we feel joy when we see the underdogs finally win. I’m equally proud of the Eagles’ activism off the field. These are players who stand up for the causes they believe in and who contribute in meaningful ways to their community. They represent the diversity of our nation—a nation in which we are free to express our opinions."

Trump was reportedly planning to still hold the Super Bowl ceremony without the Eagles, with the U.S. Marine Corp marching band performing.