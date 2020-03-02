Alleged human remains found

From the discovery of alleged human remains to shootings and a stabbing, here’s what happened in the past 24 hours in crime in Philly.

Philadelphia police report that a passerby discovered alleged human remains. The body parts were discovered within the 8800 block of Pine Road at 8:41 a.m. Monday morning.

Police told Metro that the passerby appears to have discovered a partially decomposed human left arm and hand. It was reported that no other body parts have been found at this time. There has been no victim discovered yet.

Police say that the medical examiner’s office has the parts and are currently investigating.

There are no further updates at this time.

There was also a stabbing incident that took place Monday afternoon at 12:30 p.m.

Police say the incident occurred in 1200 block of Race Street, at St. John’s shelter. A twenty-year-old male victim was stabbed four times in the back.

The victim was transported to Jefferson Hospital by medical personnel and is listed in critical condition.

There was an apprehension made.

Police report at 4:07 a.m., officers responded to Temple University Hospital for a report of a male being shot.

When they arrived, they met with medical personnel who told them that a 25-year-old man was shot in the head and transported there via private vehicle. The victim was pronounced dead at 4:38 a.m.

No weapons or arrests have been made. The investigation is active and ongoing.

Overnight, there was a shooting incident that occurred in the 6900 block of Rowland Avenue, according to Philly PD.

The incident occurred at 1:34 a.m. Monday. The victim was shot once in the left shoulder during an attempted robbery.

The victim was transported to Temple Hospital and was listed in stable condition.

Police say that no arrests have been made and that no weapons were recovered.

Philly PD reports that as of March 1, there have been 62 homicides citywide.

If you or anyone you know has any information, you are urged to call Philly PD at 215.686.TIPS (8477). You can also email Philly PD at tips@phillypolice.com. Additionally, you can fill out a form online.