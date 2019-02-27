Allen Iverson and Tierra Whack celebrate Philly at Foot Locker

Philly is defined by its originality and toughness, two key components that give it an iconic style all its own. An event at a new Foot Locker location wants to celebrate that iconic style.

To celebrate the opening of a new Foot Locker Power Store in Cheltenham, the sneaker retailer and sportswear brand Reebok Classic are joining forces for Alter The Icons, a free event featuring appearances from NBA Hall of Famer Allen Iverson and Grammy Award-nominated musician Tierra Whack.

Alter The Icons will be hosted by locally renowned motivational speaker and influencer Wallo267 and feature sneaker customization workshops, a live mural painting, giveaways and more.

As one of Reebok’s most recognized athletes ever, former Sixer great Allen Iverson inspired generations of fans, thanks to a relentless passion for winning and an unforgettable style of play. Iverson won the 2001 NBA Most Valuable Player award and led the Sixers to the 2001 NBA Finals, the last time the team made it to the championship round. His Reebok Question sneakers are considered iconic by fans and fashion houses alike.

Tierra Whack has won fans and critics over with her eclectic musical sensibility and infectious personality. The Philly native’s Whack World project wowed audiences with its series of one-minute songs that evoked themes ranging from ‘80s synth pop to modern trap music. She recently punctuated an exciting 2018 with a Grammy nomination for Best Music Video for her song “Mumbo Jumbo” and a colorful outfit than turned more than a few heads.

The Alter The Icons event is free to attend and will be from 6-9 p.m. and the panel discussion featuring Iverson and Whack will be at 6:30 p.m. at the new Foot Locker Power Store, 3001 Cheltenham Avenue, Wyncote, Pennsylvania,19095.