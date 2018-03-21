American Bible Society payroll manager bilked nonprofit for $100K: feds

Federal prosecutors have charged Rasheeda Overton with using her position as payroll manager for the historic Bible-translating and distributing organization to steal funds.

Rasheeda Overton faces federal charges of wire fraud and identity theft for allegedly embezzling $100,000 from the American Bible Society while working there as payroll manager. (Via Linkedin)

The nearly 200-year-old American Bible Society moved its headquarters from New York City to Philadelphia in October 2015 and brought hundreds of employees to the area. The society, based in Old City is a Christian nonprofit that is known for translating, publishing and distributing Bibles across the globe.

But one of their employees, 38-year-old Rasheeda Overton, of Dover, Delaware, allegedly was not interested in sharing the holy book to people across the world. In an indictment unsealed this week, federal prosecutors alleged that Overton exploited her role to embezzle some $100,000 from the nonprofit.

Starting in May 2016, and running through April 2017, Overton allegedly issued fraudulent payroll checks through ADP Payroll Services using the names and identifying numbers of former Bible Society employees. The payments were transferred to bank accounts she controlled, federal prosecutors alleged.

“On April 17, 2017, we discovered suspicious transactions in our payroll system history. Upon further examination, it appears that a former employee fraudulently diverted ministry resources into a personal account," said American Bible Society Chief Financial Officer Mark Wilson. "Promptly after our initial investigation we reported the crime to the U.S. Attorney’s office and have sought prosecution of the alleged offender. Due to the ongoing investigation and legal proceedings, we are unable to provide additional details at this time." Overton is now charged with 23 counts of aggravated identity theft, prosecutors said. She used three different identities to fraudulently issue herself some 23 payments of gradually increasing amounts over the course of the year.

Philly federal prosecutors said Overton could face a punishment of at least two years in prison and possibly a $6.75 million fine.

Wilson said the Society has undertaken a review of payroll systems to prevent any such embezzlement in the future.