Another rainy week in Philly

Grab your raincoats and your rain boots: Philly is expecting another week full of rain.

The National Weather Service is expecting a ton of rain this week, starting Tuesday morning. Rain is expected to begin falling prior to 1 p.m. on Tuesday, and there will also be a bit of wind. Overall, there is a 70 percent chance of precipitation, amounting to somewhere between a tenth and a quarter of an inch of rain.

The high for Tuesday is 54, and the low is 36, so expect rain, not snow.

As we move into Wednesday, there is expected to be even more rain, interspersed with sunny spells in the morning.

The high is expected to be 46 degrees, and the low is 38. There is a 90 percent chance of precipitation for Wednesday night, when between a quarter and a half inch of rain is expected.

Thursday, even more rain is expected to pass over Philly before 1 p.m., with a 70 percent chance of precipitation overall.

Thursday's high is 55, with a low of 24, but no snow is expected.

On Friday, the weather will finally start to clear up, but temperatures are expected to get lower, weather.gov reports.